NBI, Ombudsman at CMIC pinapapasok sa SSS scandal

Iginiit ng isang kongresista na dapat nang panghimasukan ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Office of the Ombudsman at Capital Markets Integrity Corporation (CMIC) ang imbestigasyon laban sa apat na senior executives ng Social Security System (SSS).

Sinabi ni House De­puty Minority Leader at Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr. na nasorpresa siya sa naging diskarte ng mga opisyal ng SSS na pawang nagsamantala ‘di umano sa kanilang posisyon para mapaboran ang sariling kapakanan imbes na ang interes ng pension fund.

“They may have committed prohibited dealings under the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

This is why the NBI and the Ombudsman should get involved,” ayon pa kay Campos.

Hinimok ng kongresista ang NBI na magsagawa ng ‘forensic accounting’ sa private stock trading ng apat na SSS executives.

Kabilang sa mga SSS executives na sinampahan ng kasong administratibo ni Commissioner Jose Gabriel La Viña ay sina SSS Executive Vice President for Investments Sector Rizaldy Capulong, Vice President for Capital Markets Division Reginald Candelaria, ­Equities Product Deve­lopment head Ernesto Francisco Jr., at Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary George Ongkeko Jr.

Nais din ng kongresista na pumapel ang CMIC bunsod ng alegasyon na ang mga inirereklamong SSS executives ay nagsagawa ng personal trades para makapag-buy and sell sa shares ng account ng SSS.