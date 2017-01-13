NASAAN ANG BAYAG NINYO?

NGAYONG may case filed na ang Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) laban sa producer, direktor at production company behind Oro, wish ng diva that you love na ang personajes tulad nina PAWS Executive Director Anna Cab­rera, MMFF Marketing Comittee member Ida Tiongson, ang The WHO na si Japo Percero at ang FDCP Chair na si Liza Diño, tumahimik na at huwag nang kumuda.

It’s the PAWS version of the truth versus the Oro people version of the truth at si lady justice na ang bahalang magbigay ng hatol tungkol dito.

Anong aral ang nakuha natin sa ingay at kaguluhang ito?

May mga bagay-bagay at pangyayari na hindi dapat isiwalat sa social media, lalo na kung ikaw ay head ng isang government body.

Si Liza, bilang FDCP head, is obviously an EAGER BEAVER. Gustong patuna­yan na she is worthy of the position given to her kaya aksyon agad siya WITHOUT THINKING of the consequen­ces of her action.

As FDCP head, may precarious si­tuations na dapat ina­ayos muna within and at the proper venue, with all the people present.

Dapat mas discerning kung dapat bang magsalita at mag-comment.

Dapat carefully crafted at intelligently written ang kahit na anong statement na ilalabas mo dahil hindi lang ikaw ang nagsasalita.

You are the voice and the persona of the institution that you represent.

Kung hindi pa nag-uusap at naghaharap ang mga personahe, SHUT UP ka muna.

At sakaling nag-usap na ang mga personahe, dapat mas cautious and careful ka in all the things that you do and say.

Hindi ka na kasi basta STARLET, Liza.

Head ka na of FDCP. You should know better.

Hindi ikaw ang dapat nagpapalaki ng apoy. Hindi rin ikaw dapat ang nagpapakain ng mga laman sa leon.

Ikaw ang dapat na voice of reason, wisdom and propriety.

With the way you handled this brouhaha, it is so unbecoming of a person with an executive post.

Kung si Briccio Santos pa ang caught in this imbroglio, he knows how to deal with it with a lot of TACT and INTELLIGENCE.

Walang emotional outburst.

Walang drama queen episode.

***

Kapag may mga desisyon, pangatawanan. Tayuan.

At kung hini­hingi ng pagkakataon, ipaglaban.

Takang-taka at hibang na hibang ang diva that you love kung bakit ang MMFF Selection Committee, SILENCE OF THE LAMBS sa kaguluhang ito.

Wala mang lang kahit na anong statement.

Walang kahit na anong salita na they believe and are in support of Oro because of its artistic me­rits and its principle objective which is making people aware of the GATA incident.

Walang kahit na anong we believe in the film’s integrity and that what is presented in it must be looked at in a cultural context.

Sa laban na ito, nag-iisa na lang ang mga taga-Oro.

Team Oro was tried through publicity and using social media as platform.

Siyempre pa, when you use social media, katketaras and sawsa­weras unite na agad, without even them knowing all the facts and facets of the issue.

Anong nangyari, esteemed men and women of the SELECTION COMMITTEE?

Kayo ang unang nakapanood sa pelikula.

Bakit hindi ninyo kayang ipaglaban at ipagtanggol ang pinili ninyong pelikula?

Hindi dapat nangyari ang lahat na ito if in the very first place, you said na hindi ito worthy for competiton sa MMFF, kasi, may objectionable na eksena.

Sa MMFF Executive Committee, partikular sa SCREENING Committee, nasaan ang mga ba­yag ninyo?

Bakit ni isa sa inyo did not come to the defense of the much maligned motion picture?

When the artistic and production people were pushed to the wall, all of you became distant.

Nakatulugan n’yo ba ang pelikula kaya you were not aware of the scene in contention?

Kung dilat na dilat kayo during the screening of the film, hindi dapat mangyari ang mga ito kung hindi ninyo pinili ang pelikula to begin with.

***

Sa mga artistang pumatol sa issue as if ani­mal welfare protectors kayo…

Just make sure na wala kayong branded bags and shoes na gawa sa balat ng ahas, buwaya at first grade cow leather.

Kung meron, tigilan na ang mga kiyeme latik.

Mga tampalasan kayo!