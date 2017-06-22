Nagpapantasya si Trillanes – Palasyo

Bumuwelta ang Malacañang sa mga bagong batikos ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV laban kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Patungkol sa isyu at hirit ni Trillanes na pakana ‘diumano ni Duterte ang pag-downgrade sa kaso ng grupo ni P/Supt. Marvin Marcos hinggil sa Espinosa killing, sinabi ni Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella na mas maiging panoorin ang naging panayam ng British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) kay Trillanes.

Sa naturang interview, kapansin-pansin ayon kay Abella ang pagiging wala sa tono ng mga pahayag ng senador.

“Versus mga Leyte cops? All right, maybe it’s best to summarize this Senator Trillanes with the interview he did with BBC. When he (BBC host Stephen Sackur) said that the Senator is seemed to out of tune and not reflective of the times,” ani Abella.

Sinagot din ng Malacañang ang ibinunyag ni Trillanes na may bagong vigilante group si Duterte at ito ay ang binuong Philippine Death Squad (PDS) na kapalit ng notorious vigilante group na Davao Death Squad (DDS).

Ayon kay Abella, nagpapantasya si Trillanes sa kanyang mga sinasabi at lumabas ang totoong kulay ng senador sa naging panayam ng BBC.

“I think the interview with (BBC) HARDtalk just summarized everything that he is. You know, he seems to be really given to his huge fantasies,” bwelta ng Palace official.