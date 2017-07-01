Nadine, dapat umiwas kay Luis

BET ko si Nadine Lustre bilang one half of the young power coupling nila ni James Reid.

Bet na bet ko rin na marunong itong umarte. Affecting ito at may effect sa mga manood.

Pero ang pagiging sexiest Filipina victory niya, ambivalent ang diva that you love.

Hindi ako sure kung ang sex kittenish career path ang dapat niyang tahakin.

Kung para kay Lustre ay “achievement” ang maging Philippine’s sexiest, does she really need this kind of career push lalo na’t this win can be compared to the beauty contests of yore, ‘yung padamihan ng mabebentang balota para sure ang tagumpay mo?

Ngayon nga lang, text o online votes yata ang dahilan kaya siya nagwagi.

Ang gazillion of fans niya, sila ang dahilan kaya nanalo siyang sexiest.

Siempre pa, for her other half na si Reid, she is not only sexy, but damn hot.

Lustre is also chan­ging the perception on what and how “sexy” is dahil let us state the most obvious, hindi ganu’n ka-ample ang kanyang bosom.

Ang imahe niya, bagama’t hindi todo-todong sugar and spice, hindi masasabing siya ang dahilan why most men get nocturnal emissions.

Hindi siya katangkaran. She does not have that can launch a thousand ships.

Let us be frank about it, hindi siya ‘yung sexy that we are so accustomed with just like the #2 sexiest na si Kim Domingo.

Sa mga malilibog na barakong Pinoy, si Domingo ang “sexy”. Sad na lang for Kim, they don’t have the might and diligence of Lustre’s fans.

Hindi kasi pam-“bold” at hindi “hubadera” for the sake of art, hindi rin “fierce” female ang imaheng nagpasikat sa kanya kaya itong shift na maging “sexy”… it will take awhile para maging katanggap-tanggap.

Kung sabagay, hindi rin “bold” ang packa­ging nina Angel Locsin at Jennylyn Mercado when they grabbed the distinction kaya sige na, i-welcome na natin with open arms and open minds ang “reinvention” na ito ni Nadine.

May set of responsibilities ang pagiging the Philippine’s sexiest? Pag hindi niya nagawa ito eh kailangan niyang ibigay ang setro, korona, kapa at bragging rights sa Ms. Number 2 na si Kim?

Siguro, kung may advocacy na dapat gawin si Lustre ngayong she is the hottest, eh ang tungkol sa HIV, AIDS at sexually transmitted diseases.

Quite alarming ang mga news na people below, near and in her age bracket ay hindi lang high risk demograp­hic, kundi mas nakakarami sa kanila ang afflicted na nito.

If she makes more young people “aware” about abstinence, lo­ving their selves, being “safe” than sorry, then mas bongga. Kasi, mas may higher cause siyang nagawa at hindi lang siya basta naging object of sexual gratification.

And, as a concluding query, I cannot help but wonder, how does James Reid feel about this, na ang girlfriend niya nga­yon ang dahilan kaya magdidikit ang pages of this sexy magazine?

Kabahan kaya si Reid sa mga biru-biruan posts na dapat maglalayo at umiwas si Nadine Lustre kay Luis Manzano?