Moymoy Palaboy at Luke Mejares, pasok sa MTRCB

WALEY: Habang palabas kami ng Session Hall ng Senado, nabali­taan namin ang bagong appointments sa MTRCB.

Bulung-bulungan sa isang sulok na si Rachel Arenas ay isa sa frontrunners na kapalit ni Atty. Toto Villareal sa ­pagiging Chairperson.

Nabalitaan rin namin na sina Luke Meja­res at Moymoy Palaboy na ­kilalang nangampanya para kay Presidente Digong ay itinalaga na rin bilang MTRCB members.

Sabi ng mga kaibigan natin sa panulat, “After the appointment of Mocha sa MTRCB, wala na tayong dapat ikagulat.”

Change has indeed come.

***

HAVEY: Napaka-­varied ng issues na tinalakay sa Senate hearing kahapon kaya hahayaan ko na ang Tanglaw/Gems Diva at ang magbi-birthday na Body Jam & Fitness Reporter ang magbigay ng mga detalye sa mga bagay na pinag-usapan.

Bilang kasapi ng MMFF Execom, heto ang kabuuan ng statement ng grupo:

SENATE RESOLUTION RECOMMENDING THE METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (MMDA) TO ESTABLISH A FILM FESTIVAL EXCLUSIVELY FOR THE INDEPENDENT FILMS DURING THE LONG SEMESTRAL BREAK

“In response to the clamor for change in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), ­following the 2015 MMFF controversy that ­prompted a congressional ­hearing, the MMFF 2016 had ­instituted various ­reforms in the festival with the new vision to become a festival that celebrates Filipino artistic excellence, promotes audience development, and champions the sustainability of the Philippine film industry.

“Among the signifi­cant changes that the MMFF 2016 had introduced to the festival is the revision of the criteria for choosing the eight (8) official entries for both the full-length feature film category and the short film category.

“There was an ­increased emphasis on ‘artistic excellence’ in the MMFF 2016, unlike previous MMFF editions that prioritizes ‘commercial viability.’

“​It is important to note, however, that while MMFF 2016 was emphasizing artistic excellence, it did not completely disregard or set aside the commercial viability of the films.

“The so-called ‘commercial viability’ was in fact embedded in the criterion of story, ­audience appeal, and overall ­impact.

“In terms of striking the balance between artistic excellence and profitability, the MMFF Executive Committee believes that universal appeal is an important factor to excite the audience and thereby, push for a good box office turnout.

“Another change that was implemented in the MMFF 2016 was the ­removal of the dichotomy between mainstream and independent or ‘indie’ films to give a fair chance to films from a wide variety of production companies, whether big or small.

“After all, ­mainstream and indie films are all movies. The MMFF 2016 eight (8) official entries were selected in its entirety and according to criteria set by the MMFF 2016 Executive Committee, regardless of ­whether they were considered as mainstream or indie films or whether it was produced by big studios or small producers, the bottom line remains to be the quality of films submitted.

“​The MMFF 2016 Executive Committee welcomes the proposal to establish another film festival for indie films for it will open up more opportunity to young filmmakers, for as long as the integrity of the festival is preserved and it is for the improvement and continuous development of the film industry in the country, in keeping with the purpose for which the festival was established, which is to encourage the production of quality ­Filipino films.”

***

For your comments, opinions and contributions, you can DM me on IG and tweet me at @iamnoelferrer.