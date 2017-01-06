Mocha, MTRCB board member na

HAVEY: Mula sa pagiging boses ng pagbabago hanggang sa na­ging MMFF Advocate, meron nang opisyal na posisyon sa gobyerno si Mocha Uson.

Noong hindi siya umubra bilang social media officer sa isang government officer na agad tinutulan ng netizens, heto at opis­yal na…

Mocha Uson has been appoin­ted as a board member of the Mo­vie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed Uson’s appointment kahapon.

Nang makausap namin ang MTRCB chairperson Toto Villareal who is on a hold over capacity, heto ang nasabi niya sa appointment ni Mocha:

“The MTRCB received recently a copy of Ms. Uson’s appointment letter signed by the President; but she has yet to assume office in the agency.”

Kilala si Mocha bilang avid supporter ni President Rodrigo Duterte.

Isang paglilinaw, naging mabait sa akin si Mocha nang magkatrabaho kami sa TV5 pero hindi ko siya ta­lent. Nagkasama lang kami ulit nang gawin siyang advocate ng MMFF.

Well, change has truly come!

***

WALEY: Naka-bull’s eye na naman si Joross Gamboa.

Noong December 25 sa kanyang social media post, sinabi niya — The Best Christmas Gift, a Bible verse from Deuteronomy, “He will love you, bless you and multiply you. He will bless the fruit of your womb, and the fruit of your ground, you grain, your wine and your oil, the increase of your herds, and the young of your flock, in the land the he swore to your fathers to give you.”

May hashtag ito na Thank You Lord, Blessed, Se­cond Baby, Christmas Gift, God Is Good All The Time.

Masayang ibinalita sa akin na on the family way muli ang asawa niyang si Katz Saga kaya tuluy-tuloy ang pagsisipag ni Joross para sa kanyang pa­nganay na si Skyler at itong susunod na anak na due September next year.

“Nagulat na lang kami ni Katz. Akala namin, one month lang… pero three months na pala siyang on the family way.”

***

For your comments, opinions and contributions, you can DM me on IG and tweet me at @iamnoelferrer.