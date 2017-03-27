Mocha, baka pagmultahin ng KBP

WALEY: ­Nasuspinde agad si Mocha Uson sa 30-minute show niyang Mocha Uson Blog: ­Boses Ng Ordinaryong Mamayanang ­Pilipino sa DZRH pagkatapos ng complaints tungkol sa March 18 episode na na-simulcast sa DZRH radio and cable TV.

Kakambal na yata ni Mocha ng ­kontrobersya mapa-blogger, ­entertainer o member man siya ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Sabi ng station manager ng DZRH na si ­Atty. Rudolph Jularbal, kaila­ngang mag-take si Mocha ng broadcaster’s accreditation exam administered by the Kapisanan ng mga Brodcaster ng Pilipinas (KBP), the broadcast industry’s non-governmental ­regulatory body, bago siya mapayagang ­bumalik at ­ipagpatuloy ang kanyang weekly ­radio program.

Ang mother ­company kasi ng DZRH na Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC), is part of the KBP, which requires broadcasters of member-stations to be accredited.

Kilalang supporter ni President Digong, ni-lambat at nilapastangan ni Mocha ang Opisina ng Vice President sa kung anu-anong pahayag niya ukol dito.

“The way she handled her program did not conform to the company’s standards,” sabi ng DZRH head Atty. Jularbal.

“Until we are assured that the program will be conducted properly, we will not air it.”

Sa kanyang social media accounts, ­sinabi ni Mocha that she ­respected DZRH’s decision, but that she stands by her statements.

May complaint pang dapat harapin ni Mocha sa KBP, as they pointed out alleged violations of the KBP Broadcast Code, particularly:

Art. 4, Sec. 2 – “Programs intended to malign, unfairly criticize or attack a person, natural or juridical, are prohibited.”

Art. 25, Sec. 5 – “Offensive, obscene, blasphemous, profane, and vulgar double meaning words and phrases are prohibited, even if understood only by a segment of the audience.”

Both are considered Grave Offenses under the Code, each with a ₱15,000 fine and a reprimand para kay Mocha and a ₱30,000 fine and a censure para sa DZRH.

Hinihintay pa ng DZRH ang kopya ng complaint at aabangan ng madla kung ­makakapasa si Mocha sa KBP accredi­tation exam na kasama ang elements of communication, the interview process and ethical ­issues like on-air language.

Sobrang hassle nito kapag nagkataon sa DZRH — na ang tanong ng mga tagapakinig, “Kailangan ba nila sa kanilang himpilan si Mocha?­ ­Hindi pa ba ­sapat ­sina Morly Alinio at Sol ­Gorgonio Rula?”

***

HAVEY: Sa Miyerkules pa ang 15th Death Anniversary ni Rico Yan pero ginanap na kahapon ang misa sa pag-alaala ng kanyang kamatayan sa museleo ni Rico sa Manila Memorial Park sa Parañaque.

March 29, 2002 nang makita ang wala nang buhay na katawan ni ­Rico sa kanyang hotel room sa Dos Palmas ­Resort sa Puerto Prin­cesa sa Palawan.

Ang kaibigan ­naming si Dominic Ochoa ang kasama niya noong Biernes Santong ‘yun.

Fast forward sa taong ito — kamamatay din lang ng tatay nila na si Tito Robbie sa bisperas ng kapanganakan ni Rico, inimbitahan mismo ng pamilya ni Rico na si Tita Cita at Ate Geraldine si Mommy Carol Santos para ­dumalo ng misa na pinangunahan ni Father Tito Caluag.

Masayang dinaluhan ito ng mga kamag-anak at malalapit na ­kaibigan at tagasuporta ni ­Rico noon pa man — na walang nagdadrama, kalma lang.

***

For your comments, opinions and contributions, you can DM me on IG and tweet me at @iamnoelferrer.