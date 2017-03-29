Mensahe sa EU: ‘Wag manghimasok! — Palasyo

Lubayan at huwag panghimasukan ang “national sovereign affairs” ng Pilipinas.

Ito ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella ang nais ipahiwatig ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa mensahe nito sa European Union (EU) partikular na sa naging pahayag nito kamakailan na “if I have the preference, I’ll hang all of you.”

“It was in the context of non — of non-interference with the national sovereign affairs. Simply because he said that, you know, he felt that they were impinging, infringing on own national sovereignty to be able to deal with their own situations,” paglilinaw ni Abella sa press briefing sa Malacañang kahapon.

Sinabi ni Abella na hindi dapat sakyan ng literal ang pahayag ng Pangulo kundi ang diin ng mensahe na gustong iparating nito.

“I’m sure by this time we understand that it’s more than being literal.

He basically speaks about an attitude of, you know, emphasizing that we should be left alone to be able to do our part,” ani Abella.