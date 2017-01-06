Mega rehab center itatayo sa Bohol

Ikinasa ang pagtatayo ng panibagong Mega Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center sa loob ng kampo ng militar sa Carmen, Bohol.

Ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, lumagda na sa memorandum of agreement (MOA) ang mga kinauukulang tanggapan ng gobyerno at isang kumpanya kaugnay sa itatayong rehab center.

“Also regarding the statement made by the Secretary, the Department of Health signed the Memorandum of Agreement yesterday January 4, 2017 with ARCHIGLOBAL to build the next Mega Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center inside the military camp in Carmen, Bohol,” ani Abella.

Samantala, binanggit ni Abella na inaasahang 200 pasyente ang ia-admit sa Mega Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center sa Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija bago magtapos ang Enero, ngayong taon.