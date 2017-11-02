Media dinamay sa kaso ng Aegis Juris

Hihingian ng paliwanag ng abogado ng isa sa mga miyembro ng Aegis Juris na kinasuhan sa pagkamatay ni Horacio Tomas ‘Atio’ Castillo III, ang ilang media outfits kung paano sila nakakuha ng sinumpaang salaysay ni Marc Anthony Ventura na dapat ay isang ‘confidential’ na dokumento.

Ayon kay Atty. Paris Real, abogado ni Alex Bose, maghahain siya ng mosyon sa Department of Justice para maglabas ito ng ‘show cause order’ laban sa ilang miyembro ng media para magpaliwanag dahil ang sinumpaang salaysay ni Ventura ay ‘confidential’ lalo pa’t tinanggap ito sa Witness Protection Program (WPP).

“We have prepared a motion practically to at least require the concerned media perso­nalities to explain, show cause why at least no disciplinary actions have been meted out against them or at least that they should have been held criminally liable for violation of Section 7 of the Witness Protection Program Act in light of the fact that the procurement of that particular sworn statement of Mr. Ventura had been done without any written authority from the Department Secretary as well as no written order to that effect in which case that is clearly penalized and a serious violation of Section 7 of the Witness Protection Program Act,” paliwanag ni Real.

Subalit nilinaw ni Real na wala naman silang balak na idemanda ang mga miyembro ng media na nagsulat ng nilalaman ng sworn affidavit ni Ventura.

“What we are practically saying is that, if the media would want to do something, at least everything has to be done legally especially so that, because of what you did, the respondents especially the innocent ones, have been practically vilified, embarrassed, inclu­ding the reputation of the respective families so it’s tantamount to online libel,” ayon kay Real.

Nabatid na sa affidavit ni Ventura nakadetalye ang mga pangyayari mula nang isailalim ng Aegis Juris sa initiation rites si Castillo hanggang sa pumanaw ito sa kamay ng mga miyembro at opisyal ng fraternity.