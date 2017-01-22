Media ‘di natinag sa Martial Law ni PDu30

Hindi naaalarma ang grupo ng mga mamamahayag sa mga naging ­pahayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa paggamit nito ng kapangyarihan upang magdeklara ng Martial Law sa sandaling lumala ang kinakaharap na problema ng bansa sa illegal drugs.

“A more sober appreciation of the situation can only lead to the conclusion that far from laying the groundwork for martial law, Pres. Duterte even ensured the primacy of the rule of law and the strengthening of Philippine democracy very early in his term,” ayon kay National Press Club (NPC) president Paul M. Gutierrez.

Ang dalawang mahala­gang aksyon ni Pangulong Duterte sa unang bahagi pa lamang ng termino nang lagdaan nito ang Exe­cutive Order no. 2 noong July 2016 at Administrative Order no. 1 noong October 2016 ang nakikitang rason ng grupo.

“EO No. 2, for the first time, mandated the entire executive branch of the government to give freedom to all Filipinos, not only to the members of the press, to get information previously being withheld from them, except those involving national security. AO No. 1 on the other hand, created the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) focused mainly in protecting all members of the Fourth Estate. Let us give credit where credit is due,” giit pa ng NPC president.

Aniya, tanging si Pa­ngulong Duterte lamang ang nagbigay halaga na maisakatuparan ang mga ito na hindi nagawa ng nakaraang administrasyon at patunay ito na kinikilala ng Pangulo ang kalayaan at kapakanan ng mamamahayag na hindi nagawa ng nakaraang administrasyon.