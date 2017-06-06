May kalalagyan sila

Sinisigurado ng Malacañang na may kalalagyan ang mga narco-politician na tumutulong o nagpopondo sa ginawang paghahasik ng lagim ng terror group sa Marawi City.

“The drug lords who finance these attacks will be brought to justice and their networks closed down in Lanao and anywhere else in Mindanao or the rest of the country as far as the President is concerned, those who are engaged in this is what he calls, labels the narco-politics.

So, in which case, political actions are funded by illegal drugs,” paghahayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa press brieifing sa Malacañang kahapon.

Hindi naman tinukoy ni Abella kung sinu-sino ang mga personalidad o narco-politicians na ayon kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ay may koneksyon sa nangyayaring karahasan na inihahasik ng terror group sa Marawi City.

“So, basically that we do not have any specifics as the personalities at this stage. I think we need to keep it that way,” ani Abella.

Binanggit din ng tagapagsalita ng Palasyo ang pangako ng Pangulo na tapusin ang conflict sa Marawi sa lalong madaling panahon.

“The President has promised to end the Marawi conflict within the shortest possible time but consistent, of course, with due regard for the protection of innocent lives and the avoidance of abuses,” sabi pa ni Abella.