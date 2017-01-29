Maxine, tiyak na pasok sa Top 12

HINDI ko bet ang mag-fearless forecast pero dahil may homecourt advantage ang ating pambatong si Maxine Medina, tiyak na lalaban siya at makakapuwesto sa top 12.

Sa pagkakataon na ipakilala bukas ang dose mujeres na magkakabugan, it is indeed may the best lady win sa Ms. Universe.

Wala akong duda na Medina gets a slot in the top 12.

And let us cross our collective fingers, na laban kung laban talaga siya.

From what she did sa preliminary event, hindi nagpakabog at nagpatalo ang kandidata nating mahal.

Let us keep the faith na she will make the cut and deliver the A+ grade.

Let us pray na huwag niyang makalimutan to enjoy and have fun para ‘di siya magmukhang stiff at para hindi atat na atat ang dating niyang magwagi.

***

Maliban sa magagan­dang tanawin, we can all be mighty proud na as Filipinos, our great qualities are highlighted.

We don’t only have the will, we have the budget, manpower, professional, artistic, technical and production people to mount this universal endeavor.

Sa lahat ng mga postcard, perfect na lugar na pumunta ang mga kandidata, we made them feel na they are home, na they are part of our extended family.

Mga bago pa lang natin kakilala ang mga kandidata pero, kapamilya, kapuso at kapatid na agad ang turing natin sa kanila.

Kaya ang mga kandidata, bukambibig ang “beauty” of our country, pero mas bukambibig nila ang “friendliness,” “hospitality,” “warmth,” “smiles” at “embracing personalities” nating lahat.

We love all these beautiful beauty queens at on our best behavior tayo while they are all here.

Isa talaga tayong beauty pageant country and we cannot help it.

Na-highlight din ang katotohanan at ipinakita na our Filipino haute couture designers eh world class ang desig­ning talent. Hindi patatalo when it comes to creating the pangabog at eksenadorang long gowns na red carpet ready at kitang-kita na pinag-isipan, lovingly crafted and made at bagay na bagay sa mga kandidata, itsurang sizes lang ang ibinigay sa designers.

Kaya lahat ng mga kandidata, ecstatic na may Filipino designer na nagdamit sa kanila and majo­rity of them wanted to buy the gowns they donned during the auction night and continue the muse and designer relationship they forged with our elite set of fashion designers.

We also must give credit to the movers and shakers behind the universal pageant — si former governor Chavit Singson, ang DOT, ang queen maker na si Jonas Gaffud, the media partners and the rest of the people down the line, who moved heaven and the universe kaya nasa bansa natin ang pageant.

Palakpakan sa inyong lahat!

Another bongga pa sa MU event na ito, estrellang-estrella rin ang ating food fare, Filipino artistry, music and of course, the beauty of all of us.

Tunay na tunay na sa Pilipinas nating mahal, Asia wears a smile and hataw kung hataw tayong mag-hello at mabuhay sa lahat!