Maute uubusin kung ‘di susuko

Purisigido ang tropa ng gobyerno na lipulin ang lahat ng galamay ng tero­ristang grupong Maute kung magmamatigas ang mga ito at hindi susuko.

“There is no fresh information which has been obtained. At the moment, the remaining terrorists’ pockets of resistance were contained and any help from the outside… into the areas­ of resistance.

Our forces­ are determined to finish off the enemy should they continue to refuse to surrender,” ayon kay Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella sa Mindanao Hour briefing kahapon.

Nilinaw din ng Malacañang na kaya hindi nauubusan ng bala ang local terrorist na Maute Group sa Marawi City ay dahil sa mga nasamsam nilang mga bala noong salakayin nila ang city jail at ilang armory sa lungsod.

“They had also stocked up on ammunition they got from the city jail and armories that they ransacked.

They have also recovered government items they foraged from other areas of the city, where they now… supply. It is definite, however, that they will not be able to sustain it for long,” paglilinaw pa ni Abella.

Sinabi pa ni Abella na ang pananatili ng mga terorista sa commercial building ay isang dahilan na maaring namimiligro na sila sa supply ng bala kaya kumubli na lamang sa nasabing mga gusali.