Matinding pressure kay Ball

EL SEGUNDO, California — Ngayon pa lang ay matinding pressure na ang kinakaharap ni No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball sa koponan ng Los Angeles Lakers.

Kahapon (Manila time) itinuro ni NBA legend Magic Johnson kay Ball ang wall ng Lakers’ training complex, kung saan ang siyam na retired numbers ng 16-time NBA champions ay nakasabit.

“I’m going to put a little pressure on you right now,” wika ni Johnson kay Ball. “You look to your right, there’s some jerseys hanging on that wall. We expect a Ball jersey hanging up there one day, all right? Good.”

Sa inihayag na iyon ni Johnson, ang ibang manlalaro, lalo na ‘yung hindi nagsusuot ng Big Baller Brand sneakers ay tiyak na na-intimidate, lalo pa’t sinabi rin ng NBA legend na si Ball na ang “new face of the Lakers,the guy who I think will lead us back to where we want to get to.”

Gayunpaman, batid ni Ball na malaki ang inaasahan sa kanya ng Lakers.

“I’m happy to be home, and I’m ready to get to work,” lahad ni Ball matapos na pormal na ipakilala sa Lakers nitong Biyernes (Sabado sa Manila).

Nilinaw din ni Johnson ang intensiyon niyang ibalik sa dati ang Lakers, kaya naman sa kabila ng pagiging mahusay na manlalaro ni D’Angelo Russell ay itinrade pa rin niya ito sa Brooklyn.

“I’m going to do what it takes to get the right players in here with the right mindset,” ani Johnson. “D’Angelo is an excellent player. He has the talent to be an All-Star.

We want to thank him for what he did for us, but what I needed was a leader. I needed somebody also that can make the other players better, and also that players want to play with.”