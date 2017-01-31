‘Mas maganda sagot ni Miss France without the interpreter!’ — SOLENN

VIVE LA FRANCE!

Tinuldukan ni Iris Mittenaere ang 63-year drought ng bansang Pransiya sa Miss ­Universe nang siya ang koronahan kahapon bilang pinakamagandang dilag sa ­kalawakan.

Taong 1953 pa nang unang manalo ng Miss U title ang France. Si Iris ang ikalawang French woman to win the crown.

Kinabog ni Iris ang dalawa niyang mahigpit na nakalaban sa Top 3 na sina Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier (1st runner-up) at Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar (2nd runner-up).

Pinakagusto namin ang sagot ni Iris sa tanong sa Final 3 na, “Name something over the course of your life that you’ve failed at. And, what have you learned from that experience?”

Ang casual answer ng 24-anyos na French ­model ayon sa kanyang interpreter, “I failed seve­ral times in my life. I thought that I failed the first time I went out on a casting because my name is not on the list. And the very next day, I found that I was in the new book.

“So, I think when you fail, you have to be elevated. And you have to try again and keep going.

“If tonight, I’m not one of the winner, I will still have the great honor of being one of the three finalists.

“So, I think that I may have failed before, but for me this is a great first ­opportunity.”

Tweet ng Fil-French na si Solenn Heussaff, ang sabi ng French translator ay ‘when I missed my first casting’ pero ang totoong sinabi raw ni Miss France ay ‘my first year of Medicine school.’

Half-French si Solenn, pero ang bet niya ay either Haiti o Colombia.

Ang huli niyang tweet ay, “Haiti is winning this one!!!!” bago in-announce na ang bagong Miss Universe ay France.

Ang sumunod niyang tweet dito ay, “Congrats, Miss France! And all the women. Winner silang lahat.”

Sumundot pa ang sexy Kapuso star ng tweet na, “Mas maganda sagot ni Miss France without the interpreter. So she won on her own. Not because of the translation.”

***

Ang kapatid ni Solenn na si Erwan Heussaff ay may tweet din na, “So the French interpreter doesn’t speak French…” at sinabi nitong mali ang interpretation ng interpreter.

Mali man o hindi ay wagi pa rin si Miss France, na ang dayalog sa media after niyang manalo ay, “I think my translator is very good.”

Nang ipaulit na sa kanya ang kanyang sagot sa wikang Ingles, ang sabi ni Iris ay, “You know, when I was in my first year of Medicine, the first time, I didn’t have my first year. I cried a lot, and I say, ‘Oh My God, I have to do it again!’

“After that, I go and bought another book for Medicine. And immediately, it was only days and I studied.

“They called me, like, one week after this, and they say that there’s a mistake. ‘Actually, you have your first year of Medicine. This is not a joke and you succeed.’

“This is the thing that I am most proud in my life. I really want to have a first year, and the first time I didn’t have it.”

Bukod sa maganda at matalino ay charming and sweet ang dating sa amin ni Miss France.

Kahapon after niyang makoronahan ay cute ‘yung short video message niya sa Miss Universe Instagram account (na tineyk-over na niya mula kay Pia Wurtzbach) na, “Hey I’m Miss Universe and I’m Miss France too. This is crazy. I don’t believe it but I’m Miss Universe.”

Tweet ng ating outgoing Miss U na si Pia after the ­pageant sa MOA Arena, “From Philippines to France! ­Congratulations!

“I’m so happy with the results! ­Truly a deserving winner! Je taime!”