MARTIAL LAW SA BUONG BANSA IKINATAKOT

Sa ibinigay na basbas ng Supreme Court (SC) sa idineklarang Martial Law ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Minda­nao, nangangamba ang ilang mambabatas na posibleng ideklara na rin ang batas militar sa ibang panig ng bansa.

Ito ang nasilip ni Sen. Risa Hontiveros at Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin matapos paboran ng 11 mahistrado ng SC ang idineklarang Martial Law ni Pangulong Duterte sa Mindanao.

“The decision sets a dangerous precedent for undemocratic gover­nance. Lest we forget, bad precedents stem from seemingly justifia­ble measures. With the ruling, Martial Law becomes the ‘default res­ponse’ of the state to address all acts of violence and lawlessness.” ani Hontiveros.

“Martial Law becomes a ‘silver bullet’ for a false peace. President Duterte must not see the decision as a free pass to expand Martial Law to other parts of the country or take constitutional shortcuts.” babala pa niya.

Ayon naman kay Villarin asahan na ang ‘creeping authoritarian rule’ kung saan pwede nang magdeklara anumang oras ng drug-induced nationwide rebellion para bigyang-daan ang Martial Law rule matapos ang nabanggit na paborableng desisyon.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Pangulong Duterte na hindi siya magdadalawang-­isip na magdeklara ng Martial Law sa Visayas at Luzon kung aabot dito ang operasyon ng terror group na Maute.

Tanggap ang SC ruling

Tanggap naman ni Sen. Bam Aquino ang desisyon ng SC. Si Aquino ay isa sa kumontra sa deklarasyon ng Martial Law sa Mindanao.

“Still, we must remain vigilant and safeguard the rights of our countrymen until the firefight ends and Martial Law is lifted.

“Let’s focus on gi­ving displaced Filipino­ families the support they need and be ready to pour all efforts to rebuilding Marawi, reestablishing our schools, and crea­ting jobs and livelihood for the community,” giit ni Aquino.