MARTIAL LAW IDINEKLARA SA MINDANAO; PDU30 BALIK-AGAD SA ‘PINAS

Nagdeklara si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng Martial Law sa Mindanao kasunod ng pag-atake ng Maute Group sa Marawi City.

“As of 10 pm Manila time, he has already declared Martial Law for the entire island of Mindanao,” pahayag ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella sa press conference sa Russia.

“This is possible on the grounds of existence of rebellion because of what is happening in Mindanao…what the President has done is only for Mindanao including Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-tawi,” dagdag nito.

Ang pag-aanunsyo ay ginawa ni Abella nitong Martes, Mayo 23 ngayong taon, dakong alas-6:30 ng gabi oras sa Russia (11:30 ng gabi sa Pilipinas).

Ayon kay Abella magtatagal ang Martial Law sa loob ng 60-araw. Sinabi pa nito na kumpiyansa si Pangulong Duterte sa kakayahan ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Philippine National Police (PNP). “He has full confidence in the AFP and PNP’s management of the situation,” ayon kay Abella.

Bunsod ng insidente, mapapaaga ang pagbalik sa Pilipinas ni Pangulong Duterte. “As soon as possible,” ayon kay Abella ay babalik sa bansa si PDu30.

Sa naturang press conference rin sinabi naman ni Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano na naintindihan ng mga lider ng Russia ang sitwasyon sa Pilipinas kaya kinakailangang bumalik ng Pilipinas ni PDu30. “I will stay behind to sign agreements. The president feels he is needed in Manila ASAP,” ayon kay Cayetano.