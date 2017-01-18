Martial Law ‘di banta kundi babala

Pinawi ni Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo ang agam-agam ng mga kababayan kaugnay sa binitawang pahayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa pagdedeklara ng martial law.

“The President’s statement that he would declare Martial Law should the problem in the illegal drug trade become virulent — effectively threatening the existence of the institutions of the Republic, and putting in grave peril the integrity and survival of the nation — is but a dramatic and graphic presentation of an exercise of a presidential power and duty imposed on him by the Constitution,” ayon sa inilabas na pahayag ni Panelo kahapon.

Binigyang-diin nito na hindi isang pagbabanta ang sinabi ng Pangulo para maihanda ang publiko sa inilalawit na pagpapatupad ng emergency power.

Sinabi ni Panelo na ang pahayag ng Pangulong Duterte ay babala sa mga nagbabalak na wasakin ang bansa.

“It is not a threat or an advance announcement of an imminent exercise of an emergency power, rather it is a warning to those who are bent on destroying the fabric of society that President Duterte will not watch in utter helplessness in its destruction.

It is also an assurance to the people that he will not equivocate in using a constitutional power to preserve the integrity and survival of the nation,” batay pa kay Panelo.

Ayon naman kay Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, spokesperson ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) hindi naman magdedeklara ng batas militar ang Pangulo kung hindi kinakailangan.

Pero kung sakali man magdeklara ang Pangulo ay handa naman silang sumunod.

Depensa pa ni Padilla na kapag itinuloy ng commander in chief ang bantang pagdedeklara ng pagpapairal ng martial law ay para ito sa kapakanan ng nakararami at ng buong bansa.