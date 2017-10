Maine idinawit sa kasinungalingan

It is a dream for someone who writes to have her own book. I have been writing since 2011, and while some of you may think that I am "just" a blogger, you must know that bloggers– writers in general– put so much of themselves into what they do. Writing is a passion. And I may not be a good writer but I enjoy and love expressing myself through the written word. I want to share my experiences and ideas with people; in the hope that I can make a difference in someone's life through my words. I want to inspire them the simplest way I could. And today might be just another day for some but not for me; today, another dream of mine will be fulfilled. I will be officially launching my book this afternoon and I couldn't be prouder of the fact that I wrote everything in it. You'll know some of my life's little adventures (and misadventures too!) #YupIAmThatGirl is an account of my life experiences and lessons, with pointers on the side, plus more info about me that you probably do not care about. Lol! I hope those who read my book will learn something from it, kung wala, ehhhhh.. sana meron! 😋 Ngayon palang nagpapasalamat na ako sa lahat ng bibili at shempre sa mga bumili na. And to the people who never fail to support me in everything I do, maraming salamat po! And to the Big Guy up there, thank you God, for giving me this chance to be one step closer to who I want to be. ❤

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT