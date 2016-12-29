Mahusay na ‘working team’ sa SBMA

Positibo si Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman Martin Dino sa ‘excellent working team’ sa ahensya matapos ang pagtatalaga ng Malacañang kay Atty. Wilma Eisma bilang SBMA Administrator.

“Now we can really move forward at Subic in our goal to raise investments and revenues, eliminate smuggling and stamp out corruption,” pahayag ni Dino kung saan kinilala nito ang malawak na experience ni Eisma sa private sector.

Kasunod ng appointment ni Eisma na pumalit kay dating Administrator Roberto Garcia umaasa si Dino na sunod nang pupunan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang iba pang bakante posisyon sa SBMA board.

“We hope that the President would also name the remaining members of the SBMA Board, the policy-making body, so the Freeport can move rapidly and urgently in seeking new investments and building much-needed infrastracture,” pahayag ni Dino.

Una nang isinusulong ni Dino na aprubado din ni Transport Secretary Art Tugade ang pagpapatayo ng 100-km multi-modal elevated railway at expressway mula sa Subic Port patungo sa Port of Manila sa oras na mai­patupad ang emergency powers na hinihingi ng Malacañang sa Kongreso.

Ang P100M ang ipinagmamalaking solusyon para mabawasan ang traffic sa Metro Manila dahil bulto ng mga bumibiyaheng truck ay lilipat sa Subic sa oras na mai­pwesto ang cargo transit at Manila port sa Subic Bay.