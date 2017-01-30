‘Mahal kong Pilipinas, napakalaking karangalan na itaas ang iyong bandila!’ –PIA

WALEY: Isa sa mga aabangan ngayon sa 65th Miss Universe Coronation Night ay ang farewell walk ni Pia Wurtzbach.

May kaakibat ito na mahaba at madamdaming farewell speech or address sa mga taong sumuporta sa kanya in her ceremonious and well-publicized reign.

Sabi ni Pia, “I started watching the Miss Universe competition on television as a child, and I got hooked! I became an instant fan of the competition.

“With pride, I say I am a fan of Miss Universe just like you. As a young girl, I looked up to the women I saw on TV and became empowered.

“I dreamt that someday, I would be on the same stage. But my path to the crown was not an easy one.

“I’m very proud to say that through my work as an actress since I was eleven, I was able to help my mother and sister secure a good life.

“Yet, I had to sacrifice that job in order to fulfill my childhood dream. I believe it happened the way it was supposed to be: multiple castings, long hours of work, three attempts at Bb. Pilipinas, and even living out of my car during a period of time to finally win the golden ticket and represent my country at the most prestigious pageant in the universe.

“No matter how it started, my reign as Miss Universe was a memorable and learning one, in all respects.

“I gave my country its much deserved win. The title offered tremendous opportunities to reach out to a bigger audience.

“The crown provided a way to generate attention to issues close to my heart, such as bullying and HIV/AIDS education and prevention.

“As Miss Universe, I had the honor to work with several organizations and speak about combatting ignorance about the disease as well as working to end the stigma and discrimination against people with HIV/AIDS.

“Each person I met had a story to tell – narratives that would be forever etched in my mind.

“In God’s perfect ti­ming, I have found my destiny and purpose. E­verything makes sense now.

“Please allow me now to thank a few of you who have been part of this incredible experience.

“On top of my list is my mother. I am the woman that I am because of the woman that you are.

“Ma, nakita kong palaging malakas ang loob mo kaya naging ganu’n din ako. Maraming salamat.

“Sarah, you know that I would do anything for you and Lara. You are my rock. You taught me how to be strong and how to speak my mind. Thank you for always having my back.

“Papa, ich liebe Dich. Ich vermisse Dich. – Mausi.

“And the rest of the Alonzo family — Thank you for all your support! Lola, Lolo, you were there when I competed in Bb. Pilipinas, and with me in spirit as I finally won the most coveted crown of all.

“Para sa inyong dalawa ito. I can only hope I find the kind of true love you have for each other.

“Paula Shugart, you taught me that there are many more lessons to be learned. Thank you for teaching me the most valuable of all: finding the true meaning of being a woman — confident, independent and strong — and pursuing my own happiness.

“You have seen me at best and most vulnerable. Thank you for making sure I am equipped with the right life tools that I will carry through my life.

“Esther Swan, my manager, my travel buddy, my friend, my confidant, my mom away from mom. Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have met you.

“Thank you for being by my side and guiding me since the moment I was crowned. You are a great mentor. Because of you, I am a stronger Pia.

“To Shawn — MAD 🙂 Marquis – Slay! See you when I come back! Jackie, thank you for being patient with me and guiding me through all my interviews.

“To Larry, Emily, Rebecca, Olivia, Tony, Chy, James, Kendall, Rachel, Dena, Renata. Carlos, Hilary, all the interns that I’ve worked with, and the amazing Security Team of Miss Universe Organization, thank you so much in making my year a memorable one.

“I’ll forever be grateful for all you’ve done for me. Save my seat in the office, I will be back!

“To my MUO sisters Olivia, Katherine, Deshanna and Karlie, I’m so lucky to call you girls my sisters. Pizza date soon?

“Aces and Queens — My mammas! More than my mentors, you are my family. Thank you for seeing the potential in me and making me realize that yes, I CAN be Miss Universe.

“For Stella Marquez Araneta & Bb. Pilipinas Charities, Inc., thank you for trusting me to be the representative of the Philippines, I am grateful for all the memories I have with you.

“To the Worldwide ‘Pianatics,’ what would I do without you?! You guys have held me up and supported me thru thick and thin. From my Binibini days to the pre­sent, your support has always been unconditional.

“You are the angels who are protecting and defending me from the ill forces of the world (Haha) and sending me love just when I need it most. Maraming salamat sa inyo.

“To my treasured friends who have known me when I was just Pia – you guys are irreplaceable. Thank you for standing by my side throughout my craziness — I mean throughout my crazy life. I love you all.

“Sorry, I can’t name you one by one, I would need a separate page for that.

“Mahal kong Pilipinas, napakalaking kara­ngalan na itaas ang iyong bandila.

“Saan man ako mapunta sa mundo, taas-noo ko pong ipagmamalaki na ako ay Pilipino.

Maraming salamat sa mga kapwa ko Pinoy! Mabuhay ang Pilipino. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!

“To the next Miss Universe, fasten your seatbelt! It is going to be a bumpy ride of highs and lows.

“But believe me when I tell you that at the end of your reign, you will have grown in confidence, maturity and faith.

“I am happy to pass on my crown, as it means another young woman gets the chance to join a select group.

“Only you will understand and get the chance to live the experience of a lifetime which only sixty four others before you have enjoyed.

“Relish the laughter, smile often, and love your job even after all the tears and stresses that will come with this year. And don’t ever question or doubt your destiny!

“As the end of this year-long term approaches, people often ask me, ‘What now, Miss Universe?’

“The title of Miss Universe was a dream come true, but the work continues.

“I know that it is only the crack in the door and this is just the beginning for me! Come and join me as I embark to continue my journey. I promise it will always be interesting. I’ve always held fire in me!

“Mahal ko kayo! Thank you for everything!”

Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach

Maraming salamat din Pia for serving us Pinoys well, for making us proud and for ending the Miss Universe titleholder drought after Margie Moran in 1973.

Good luck on your post-Miss U life!

