Mag-iiwan ng tsikiting parurusahan

Parurusahan ang mag-iiwan ng musmos sa loob ng sasakyan.
Nakalusot na sa ikalawang pagbasa sa Kamara ang House Bill (HB) 6570 na pumupuntiryang patawan ng multa ang mga pabaya.
Inendorso sa plenaryo ng House Committee on Welfare of Children na pinamumunuan Zamboanga del Sur Rep. Divina Grace Yu ang naturang panukala na iniakda nina Cavite Rep. Strike Revilla at Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.
“A child (eight years old and below) must always be attended by someone 18 years or older while onboard a motor vehicle with engine running or the key is inside the vehicle,” ayon sa panukala.
“It provides for a penalty of P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for the second offense and P50,000 with confiscation of the driver’s license for the third offense.
Any subsequent offense shall carry the penalty of revocation of the driver’s license,” nakasaad pa sa HB 6570.
Batay kay Revilla, maaaring maiwasan ang mga sakuna na kinasasangkutan ng mga bata na naiiwang mag-isa sa loob ng sasakyan.
“These injuries and deaths were caused by heat stroke, a motor vehicle being put in motion by a child, choking while inside a car, being kidnapped, inhaling toxic fumes, activation of automatic power controls, or being trapped in the vehicle’s trunk.
We leave children unaccompanied in motor vehicles every day for a variety of reasons, not knowing of the risks of leaving them alone,” paliwanag ni Revilla.
Inihayag naman ni CGMA na sa pamamagitan ng edukasyon at legislation ay mapipigilan ang ‘dangerous practice’ na ito.
“Parents, relatives or guardians should always be made aware that unsupervised children in a motor vehicle pose a great threat to their safety and unnecessary emotional burden to their families,” ayon naman kay Arroyo.