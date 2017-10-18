Mag-iiwan ng tsikiting parurusahan

Parurusahan ang mag-iiwan ng musmos sa loob ng sasakyan.

Nakalusot na sa ikala­wang pagbasa sa Kamara­ ang House Bill (HB) 6570 na pumupuntiryang patawan ng multa ang mga pabaya.

Inendorso sa plenaryo­ ng House Committee on Welfare of Childre­n na pinamumunuan­ Zamboang­a del Sur Rep. Divina Grace Yu ang na­turang panukala na ini­akda nina Cavite­ Rep. Strike Revilla at Pampanga­ Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“A child (eight years old and below) must always be attended by someone 18 years or older­ while onboard a motor vehicle with engine running or the key is inside the vehicle,” ayon sa panukala.

“It provides for a penalty­ of P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for the second offense and P50,000 with confiscation of the driver’s licens­e for the third offense.

Any subsequent offense shall carry the penalty of revocation of the driver’s license,” nakasaad pa sa HB 6570.

Batay kay Revilla­, maaaring maiwasa­n ang mga sakuna na kinasasang­kutan ng mga bata na naiiwang mag-isa sa loob ng sasakyan.

“These injuries and deaths were caused by heat stroke, a motor vehicle being put in motion by a child, choking while inside a car, being kidnapped, inhaling toxic fumes, activation of automatic power controls, or being trapped in the vehicle’s trunk.

We leave children unaccompanied in motor vehicles every day for a variety of reasons, not knowing of the risks of leaving them alone,” paliwanag ni Revilla.

Inihayag naman ni CGMA na sa pama­magitan ng edukasyon at legislation ay mapipigilan ang ‘dangerous practice’ na ito.

“Parents, relatives or guardians should always be made aware that unsupervised children in a motor vehicle pose a great threat to their safety and unnecessary emotiona­l burden to their families,” ayon naman kay Arroyo.