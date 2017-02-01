LUCKY SEVEN SA STAR AT ACES?

STANDINGS

TEAMS W L

x-San Miguel* 10 1

x-Alaska 6 4

x-Star 6 4

x-Phoenix 6 5

x-Ginebra 6 5

x-TNT 6 5

x-GlobalPort 6 5

y-Rain or Shine 5 5

Blackwater 5 6

z-Mahindra 3 7

z-Meralco 3 8

z-NLEX 2 9

x – Quarterfinalists

* — Twice-to-beat sa QF

y — Tie sa QF spot

z — Eliminated sa playoffs

Games mamaya: (Cuneta Astrodome)

4:15 p.m. — Star vs. Mahindra

7:00 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs. Alaska

Ipapako ng Alaska at Star ang krusyal na se­venth win sa sulutan pa sa No. 2 spot na may win-once incentive sa quarterfinals sa magkaibang karibal mamaya sa last playdate ng PBA Philippine Cup eliminations sa Cuneta Astrodome sa Pasay City.

Nakatali sa two-way tie para second place sa standings sa identical 6-4 win-loss record, katuos ng may three-game winning run na Star sa 4:15 p.m. ang nais makadere­tso sa quarters berth at iigkas sa three-game losing streak ang nasa ninth na Rain or Shine (5-5), habang sa 7:00 p.m. naman mga rarampa ang may back-to-back victory na Alaska at ang out na sa playoffs at tiyak ng 10th placer na Mahindra (3-7).

Kung parehong manalo ang Alaska at Star, ang una ang uupo sa segunda, matutulad sa elims topnotcher at two-time defending champion San Miguel (10-1) na may twice-to-beat edge sa QF sanhi ng winner-over-the-other rule matapos itaob noong Enero 11, 97-90 overtime ng Alaska ang Star.

“We will go all out against Mahindra, we prepare hard for this game because we want to end our last elimination game with a win, going into the playoffs to build momentum and winning habbit,” giit ni Chito Victolero na buhat sa 120-73 demolisyon sa Meralco noong Sabado.

“Plus the fact that we have a chance to the No. 2 spot. Mahindra is playing well so we need to focus on defense and follow our game plan,” hirit pa ng Hotshots mentor laban sa karibal na nais ang graceful exit at masundan pa ang 106-96 win sa NLEX.