Liza, nahihiya pang sumigaw ng DARNA!

MALIBAN sa pagiging Millennial Darna, nakakatuwang malaman na interesado rin sa pagkanta ang pinamakagandang dilag sa balat ng lupa.

Sa press payanig para sa MegaPro Plus, nagpaandar ang dalaga, sing kete sing at with the right attitude.

Pag-amin ni Liza Soberano, “Yes, it was said before that I was going to but because I became busy with Dolce Amore and with My Ex and Whys, we weren’t able to push through with it because if ever I were to release an album, I would like to be very hands-on with it.

“Gusto ko talaga, ako ang pipili sa mga songs, whether originals ito or covers.”

If and when it pushes through, the actress-singer shared she will be hands-on in all aspects of creating her album.

“Kasi it will unleash the other side of me po so I really want it to be special. Hopefully soon, matuloy na po (’yung album),” she said.

Ang mga bet niyang music at artists, “Most of the songs that I like are pop tunes but I also like rap and R&B but I don’t think I would be able to sing them,” nakangiting pahayag ni Liza.

“I know rap is very difficult, it requires a lot of passion.

“Like for example Eminem, all of his songs convey a message while some are very personal. I find it tricky but that’s why parang it challenges me also.”

Type niya sina Selena Gomez at Ariana Grande.

Sa homegrown Pinoy talents, ang mga gusto niya, “I prefer the music of KZ Tandingan and Yeng Constantino.”

Ang paborito niyang kanta?

“All Night by The Vamps,” mabilis nitong tugon.

Paliwanag niya sa kanyang mga musical choices at idols, “Narratives are very important to me. For some reason, you know like when you first listen to a song and then you hear the melody of it, then it is very nice.

“When I hear the ly­rics and I disagree with it, not naman dislike, but I kinda veer away from it because I like songs that are more positive and uplifting.

“You know (that) they really have a message.”

Siyempre, hindi kumpleto ang chikahan kung hindi mapapag-usapan ang best career push niya, ang maging Darna.

Ano ang masasabi niya sa mga hindi nanalig?

Ang very well said na sagot ni Soberano, “If they don’t think I’m the right one to be Darna, then so be it. I respect that.

“But I still want to prove to everybody that I am the right one to be Darna – that I can do it, that I’m trying to do my best.

“Of course, there are some good opinions, there are some who don’t agree, but, you know, I have to res­pect everybody’s mind.”

Biniro ang bagong Darna kung pwede ba niyang isigaw ang pangalan of the Pinay heroine.

Ang sagot niya, “As much as possible, gusto ko sana ‘yung unang dinig nila, especially sa mga fans ko, ang pagsigaw ko ng DARNA, ‘pag ’yung movie na po mismo.

“Actually hindi ko pa po siya napa-practice kasi medyo nahihiya pa po ako at tsaka kasi hindi ko pa po alam kung anong tamang way talaga.

“But, if they tell me na ako talaga ’yung sisigaw ng DARNA, then I will do it.”

Hindi madali ang pinagdadaanan ni Liza. Maliban sa regular gym classes, may grace at timing workshops pa siya.

Kwento ni Soberano, “Sa tingin ko po, ‘yung pinakamahihirapan ako is ‘yung sa pagha-harness kasi masakit po talaga siya eh.”

At buo ang loob nito, “As much as possible, gusto ko sana, all my stunts, ako ang gagawa. Kasi mahirap din po para sa director and sa camera man kapag may double.

“Pero siyempre po, kapag naman life threatening na talaga, okay lang naman po sa akin na mag-double.”

Confidently beautiful with a heart si Liza Soberano kaya nga nung pinag-usapan na ang Darna costume, “Anything naman po na ipasuot sa akin willing ako as long as prepared po ako.”

***

Violent ang majo­rity of the reactions sa chikang si Enrique Gil ang leading man ni Liza sa Darna.

Sa Ding, ang unang nag-float na pangalan eh ang bibong si Onyok Pineda na mula sa hit series na FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano.

May chika na hindi na kasali ang paslit sa pelikula. How true?

May balita rin na may chance na si Alonzo Muhlach ang maging Ding. ‘Pag nangyari ito, parang passing of the torch ito for the Muhlachs.

Si Niño Muhlach kasi ang Ding sa huling Darna movie ni Vilma Santos.

Eh si Valentina?

May tiktak na may chance na si Anne Curtis. May hanash na si Iza Calzado. May kuda na si Sarah Lahbati.

Of course, the pressure is on, lalo na sa buong artistic, creative, technical at production people ng Darna.

Kasi, itinodo ng Wonder Woman ang lahat ng elemento at sobrang kick ass siya with matching Amazons at reference sa Greek mythology.

Pangabog ang narrative nito with emphasis on the power of love na hindi cheesy.

May bonus pang Chris Pine who concealed his weapon with his big hands.

Hay, naku!