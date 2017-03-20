Leni pinayuhan ni Ping

Kinalampag ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson si Vice President Leni Robredo na huwag magpagamit sa kampanya laban kay ­Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte dahil siya ang nalulubog sa kumunoy sa laban na ito.

Binanggit ito ni Lacson matapos na magpadala ng video message si Robredo sa United Nations (UN) at ibunyag ang umano’y “palit-ulot” sa war on drugs ng administrasyong Duterte.

Ang naging hakbang ni Robredo ay nagbunga ng posibleng paghahain ng impeachment complaint laban sa kanya ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez dahil umano sa “betrayal of public trust”.

“They are leading her to the quicksand to advance their own political interests. I hope she realizes it sooner than later. Sayang,” ayon sa tweet ni Lacson nitong Sabado ng gabi.

Pinuna rin ni Lacson, chairman ng Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, ang ma­ling datos na iprinisinta ni Robredo sa UN.

“She reported to the UN that 7k were summarily executed. Fact is, government side suffered 38 casualties in 2k police operations. She should correct it,” giit ng senador na dating chief ng PNP.