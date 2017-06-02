LEBRON: OUR CHANCES ARE VERY GOOD

Malaki ang tiwala ni LeBron James sa kakayahan ng kanyang mga kasama, kaya’t maganda ang nararamdaman niyang tsansa ng Cleveland Cavaliers sa magbubukas na NBA best-of-seven championship series.

Magsisimula ngayon (Manila time) ang Game 1 ng serye, kung saan target ng Cavs ang ‘repeat’ ng kanilang kampeonato, nang kanyang ibigay sa Cleveland ang titulo matapos ang 52 taon.

“We’re going to face adversity,” ani James. “They have been the best team in the league the last three years and they have added an incredible player in Kevin Durant.

They’re going to challenge us offensively, defensively, mentally, physically. We’ve got to be up for the challenge. I feel very good about our chances. Very good.”

Para naman sa Golden State Warriors, pagbawi sa koronang inagaw ng Cavs ang tututukan nila.

Hindi pa rin nawawala sa isipan ng Warriors ang pagkaka­silat sa kanila ng Cavs sa nakaraang season ng NBA championship.

“It obviously still hurts a lot… It kills you. But we learned from it,” pag-amin ni Warriors guard Klay Thompson. “You can feel that redemption. It’s natural. Beat the guys who beat you.

“But you just have that in the back of your mind. Don’t let it overtake what’s at stake, but you can feel a little redemption if you want. Whatever gets you going. Our fans definitely feel that way.”

“It has been a great motivating factor,” hirit ni Warriors guard Stephen Curry. “I have great memories of (2015) and terrible memories of last year, but they’re both lessons you can learn ­going into this series.

“We know some of their tendencies and just have a better ­familiarity with how we’re going to be successful against them.

But, yeah, I don’t want to feel what I felt last year. Going to do everything in my power to attack every game with that perspective.

“You have to learn from it. You can’t hold on to it. You use it as fuel.”