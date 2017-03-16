LAMPUNGAN ON THE JOB

Maliban sa mga reklamong iregularidad sa kontrata, mismanagement at nepotism na ibinabato sa actor na si Cesar Montano na Chief Operating Officer (COO) ng Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), ahensiyang nasa ilalim ng Department of Tourism (DOT) ay posibleng maungkat din sa gagawing pagdinig ng Senado ang umano’y pam­babae ng actor habang nasa oras ng trabaho.

Nakatala sa pang-labing-isang reklamo kay Montano ang insidente nang magsagawa ng familiarization tour ang TPB sa golfers na nanggaling sa Taiwan.

“During the familiarization tour, COO Montano joined the Taiwanese Golfers in Batangas. However, COO Montano brought a woman with him,” ayon pa sa reklamo.

“At one point, one of the Taiwanese golfers saw COO Montano caressing the woman’s thighs. The golfer told the pro­ject officer is she wanted to see a movie, pointing to COO Montano and the woman exhibiting unpleasant acts. COO Montano did not even bother to sit down with the guest during lunch,” diin pa sa reklamo.

Bunsod nito ay na­ngako si Sen. Nancy Binay na iisa-isahin ang lahat ng inirereklamo ng mga empleyado ng TPB laban kay Montano base sa inihaing reklamo sa Presidential Action Center (PACE) noong Marso 1.

Nanindigan si Binay na hindi biro ang responsibilidad na nakaatang sa balikat ni Montano pero kung paniniwalaan ang mga reklamo sa kanya ay mukhang hindi niya pinahahalaga­han ang kanyang trabaho.

“It is imperative that we look into the complaints against Mr. Montano. He is leading an agency tasked with domestic and international promotions of the Department of Tourism. As such, he must act with the protection of the image of the TPB and the government in mind at all times,” ani Binay na chairperson ng senate committee on tourism.

“I also urge Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo to look into this matter. We cannot allow our efforts to promote the country as a top tourist destination to be ruined by controversies especially one involving as official of our tourism agency,” giit pa ng senadora.

Ikinasa na ang imbes­tigasyon sa kontrobersyang kinasasangkutan ni Montano, kung saan naatasan ang Senate Blue Ribbon Committee at and tourism committee para alamin ang katotohanan sa nasabing reklamo.

Nauna nang ­itinanggi ni Montano ang mga reklamo kasabay ng pagsasabing hindi naman daw nagpakilala ang mga naghain ng reklamo.