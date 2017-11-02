Kris Aquino ‘winarningan’ sa Manhattan

MARAMING fans ni Kris Aquino ang nagpadala sa kanya ng mensaheng mag-ingat sa New York pagkatapos ng nangyaring pagsagasa ng isang malaking trak sa may bike lane ng Manhattan na naging sanhi nang pagkasawi ng walong tao.

Nasa New York ngayon nagbakasyon si Kris kasama sina Joshua at Bimby. Thankful naman si Kris sa lahat na nagpadala ng mensahe sa kanya na mag-ingat sila sa New York.

Pero ang magandang post ni Kris sa kanyang Instagram account kahapon ay ang post niyang nagpasalamat sa Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na nagpadala ng dalawang bulaklak sa puntod ng dating Pangulong Cory Aquino at itinuturing nating bayaning Ninoy Aquino.

Sabi ni Kris sa caption ng post na iyon: “This is a simple post coming from a daughter who will always feel GRATITUDE whenever her beloved parents are shown respect. Maraming salamat po Pangulong Duterte.”

Maaring ito na nga ang ibig sabihin ni Pangulong Digong sa ipinadala niyang mensahe para sa All Saints Day at All Souls Day.

“Throughout the years, we set aside these special dates to celebrate and remember the men and women who, in one way or another, have enriched our faith and made a profound impact in our lives.

Truly, there are so many lessons to learn and so much wisdom to gain from our saints and dearly departed loved ones.”

Maaaring isa na nga rito ang mga magulang ni Kris na marami naman sa ating mga kababayan na na-inspire ng iniwan nilang legacy.

Sabi pa nga sa mensahe ni Pangulong Duterte: “Their pursuits brought us closer to God and affected each of us on a deep and personal level.

Their lives inspire us to build on their legacy, to make our mark in this world and to dedicate ourselves to causes that are greater than our own self-interest. Their deeds remind us that, like them, we are capable of bringing hope and joy to many people.”

Dagdag pang mensahe ng ating pangulo: “As we pause to honor our dearly departed and our saints, let us reflect on how we can become agents of positive change in our society.

Let us contemplate on how we can make our country and this world a much better place for ourselves and for future generation.”

Nakaka-inspire ang ganitong mensahe kesa sa naririnig natin minsan sa mga speech niya na hindi nasusunod sa ginagawa ng speech writer.