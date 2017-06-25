Korean language ituturo na sa HS

Pwede nang matutunan ng mga high school students sa mga pampublikong paaralan ang Korean language kasunod nang paglagda ng Department of Education (DepEd) ng isang memorandum of understanding sa Korean embassy sa Maynila.

Sa isang kalatas, sinabi ng DepEd na dahil sa naturang kasunduan ay pormal na nilang isasama ang Korean language sa kanilang Special Program in Foreign Languages (SPFL).

Ayon kay Education Secretary Leonor Briones, ipapakilala nila ang Korean language bilang ikalawang foreign language at iaalok na elective sa isang pilot program na sisimulang isagawa ngayong taon sa 10 piling high school sa Metro Manila.

“We are very happy that finally we are having this signing of the MOA. This is not a beginning. This is a continuation of very long years of fruitful relationship, including the field of education, between Korea and the Republic of the Philippines. Korea and the Philippines play important roles in each other’s life, it would be good for our children also to continue the tradition of knowing about each other,” ani Briones.