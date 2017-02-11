Kampanya laban sa illegal gambling, pinaigting

Nilagdaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang Executive Order (EO) No. 13 upang palakasin ang kampanya ng gobyerno laban sa illegal gambling.

Ang EO na may petsang Pebrero 2 ay nag-uutos sa Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) at Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na paigtingin ang kampanya laban sa illegal gambling.

“The State condemns the existence of illegal gambling activities as a source of widespread social menace and source of corruption as it has become an influential factor in a individual’s disregard for the value of dignified work, perseverance and thrift,” ayon sa EO.

Sa depinisyon ng illegal gambling sa EO, ito ay ang mga sugal na “not authorized or licensed by the government agency duly empowered by law or its charter to license or authorize the conduct of such games, or is conducted in a manner that violates the terms and conditions duly prescribed by the said government agency.”

Kasama rin sa ipinagbabawal ang “all gambling activities and activities and services directly or indirectly related to or in support of such gambling activities, conducted beyond the territorial jurisdiction of the government authority which issued the license therefore, shall be deal with as illegal gambling.”