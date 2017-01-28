Kamara duda sa DOTr sa paghawak ng e-power

Nagdadalawang-isip na ang Kamara sa pagbibigay ng emergency power sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) matapos ang batikos sa binuo nitong kasunduan para sa common teminal project.

Ayon kay Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta Partylist (PBA) Rep. Jericho Nograles kung may kuwestyon sa competence ni Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade ay paano na kung mahalagang emergency power pa ang pangangasiwaan nito.

Sang-ayon si Nograles sa panukala ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na isantabi muna ang nabuong kasunduan para sa common terminal project sa pagitan mg DoTr at mga may-ari mg malalaking malls sa may North Ave.

“Speaker Alvarez is correct in his observation that spending P2.8 billion for a train station is just too much. You can already build a small island airport or sea port with that amount.

I wonder what happened to Secretary Arthur Tugade’s declaration that project will be implemented at no cost to the government,” pahayag ni Nograles.

Ang train station umano ay itatayo para sa kaluwagan ng mga commuters at hindi ng mga malls.

“It is simply beyond logic that we put up a central terminal which would require passengers to walk through malls just to transfer to another railway line.

Why didn’t they design the terminal so that passengers can quickly transfer from one line to another? It’s cheaper and it’s more convenient for our commuters,” giit pa nito.