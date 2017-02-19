Kahirapan isinisi sa mga nagdaang presidente

Isinisi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa mga nagdaang administrasyon ang kabiguang maitaas ang antas ng buhay ng mamamayang Filipino.

“In the past, our government verged on failure because those who were in the position to help deliberately made wrong decisions which favored only themselves,” bahagi ng talumpati ni Duterte sa Philippine Military Aca­demy Alumni Homecoming sa Baguio City kahapon.

“That is why I promised during my first State of the Nation Address, I promised you a comfortable life. My administration is working to ensure that basic human services are available to all; food and health needs; water and sanitation; shelter; public safety; education; and economic opportunities,” dagdag nito.

Binigyang-diin din ng Pangulo sa talumpati ang lumalaking agwat sa pagitan ng mga mayaman at mahirap.

“Government must now deliver goods and services to really serve the people, not just the interest of the few,” sabi pa ng Pangulo.