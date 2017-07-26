JUSTIN BIEBER, KINASELA ANG CONCERT TOUR

WALEY: Pagkatapos ang 154 shows, sumambulat ang balita na hindi tuloy ang pagbabalik ni Justin Bieber sa Pilipinas.

Kanselado ang natitirang mga araw ng Purpose world tour ni Justin Bieber.

Nadale ang pagpunta niya sa Pilipinas sa September 30 sana sa Philippine Arena.

Heto ang pahayag ng kanyang promoter sa Pi­lipinas na MMI Live:

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over the last 18 months.

“He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run.

“However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Sayang at grabe pa man din ang preparasyon para sa concert na ito sa labas ng Metro Manila kabilang na ang pagse-secure ng sapat na parking for the 80-hectare space, pati na ang pagtatalaga ng 1,000 traffic enforcers patrolling the grounds pati na ang presence ng Philippine National Police at local government units officers inside and outside the venue.

Sa katunayan, nag-offer pa ang Philippine Arena ng 50 point-to-point (P2P) shuttle buses para i-transport ang concertgoers from and to Metro Manila pati na ang availability ng over 400 housing units for rent para sa gustong mag-“staycation” during that concert weekend.

Sabi ng international report, the pop star made the call on his own after much consideration.

“It wasn’t a decision made overnight,” says an insider.

“He’s had some time off and was able to consider his commitments.”

To cancel the remainder of the tour, which was headed to Asia (Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines and Singapore) in addition to more US dates (including an August 5 performance at the Rose Bowl), was doable seeing as some tickets went on sale as recently as one week ago, so refunds will be available quickly.

Matatandaang ang move na ito ni Justin ay ginawa rin ni Adele who canceled the last two shows of her world tour scheduled for London’s Wembley Arena, where 100,000 fans were expected nightly.

Napag-alaman namin through the first half of 2017, Bieber’s tour grossed $93.2 million with average per date ticket sales of 38,297, according to concert industry.

Ang sabi, “Bieber will likely face penalties for the US dates, which are typically not insured against cancellation without a medical reason or a ‘Force Majeure,’ which is defined as an unforeseeable circumstance that prevents someone from fulfilling a contract like a war or political instability that could put an artist in danger.”

Isang source ang nag-confirm ng naunang kuwento ng TMZ saying that Bieber was “just over it.”

A reporter for the site caught up with Bieber sa beach ng Santa Monica, California Monday afternoon.

Ang sabi raw ni Bieber, “Everything’s fine. I’ve been on tour for two years, I’m going to spend time] resting, relaxation, gonna ride some bikes.”

Asked whether he had a message for his fans, he said “I love you guys, you’re awesome, I’m sorry for anyone who feels disappointed or betrayed.”

***

Isa sa mga malamang na dismayado sa pagkakansela ng concert ni Justin dito ay si Dennis Trillo na nag-post pang nakabili na ng tickets noon pa man.

Ang sagot ng mga beki, “Kebs naman namin kay Justin, ang mahalaga, labas na ang tickets sa Anniversary Concert ni Ate Regine Velasquez sa Mall of Asia sa October 21. Du’n na lang talaga kami!”

Ang panalo at wagi rito ay ang Songbird!

Pak, Cacai!

***

