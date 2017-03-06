Journal ni Lascañas gawa ng abogado — Malacañang

Tamang-duda ang isang opisyal ng Malacañang na gawa ni retired SPO3 Arthur Lascañas ang umano’y “journal” o diary ng umano’y dating lider ng Davao Death Squad (DDS).

Sinabi ni chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo na peke ang journal ni Lascañas at ginawa lang ito matapos na lumantad ito sa isang press conference sa ­Senado noong Pebrero 20.

“As I have previously stated the so-called journal is a fabrication. The fact alone that it is not presented at the first opportunity is already a give-away that it is an obvious and a no-brainer after-thought,” diin ni Panelo sa isang text message.

Ang journal umano ni Lascañas ay hindi gawa ng isang pulis kundi ng isang abogado lalo pa’t hindi kaya ng isang pulis na intindihin ang mga salitang katulad ng “waterloo”, “presidential derby” at iba pa.

“Moreover, the contents of the journal speak for themselves, obviously written by a lawyer with a penchant for literary prose, and certainly not by an ordinary police sergeant who cannot understand the words like ‘Waterloo’, ‘presidential derby’, ‘telecommunication’, and ‘Divine-something it not’ – it was not,” ani Panelo.

Ang journal ni Lascañas ay inilabas ng Philippine Center for Investigation Journalism (PCIJ) matapos na makakuha umano ng kopya nito mula sa mga taong malapit kay Lascañas.

Sinuportahan din ni presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella ang pahayag ni Panelo na hindi gawa ni Lascañas ang journal kundi sa ibang taong marunong magsulat.