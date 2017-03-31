Jobert, kinasuhan ni Erik at manager

PAYANIG na gumitla kahapon sa showbizlandia ang news reports, “Erik Santos and talent manager Erickson Raymundo filed 43 counts of cyber libel, 12 counts of grave threats, 1 count of slander, and 2 counts of libel vs. radio host and columnist Jobert Sucaldito at the QC Prosecutor’s Office.”

Sina Sam Milby, Yeng Constantino, Jaya, K Brosas, at iba pang Cornerstone artists voluntarily accompanied ang kanilang manager na si Raymundo in filing his legal complaint versus Sucaldito.

War of the talyadas na ito!

Maraming twists & turns na mangyayari.

The plot will not only thicken… it will boil, burn and scald.

Ang skeletons in the closet, maaring lumabas.

Magandang subayba­yan at pag-aralan ang kaganapang ito. Magkakaalaman na who is telling the truth and nothing but the truth.

Sa mga sangkot sa imbroglio… are you man enough to handle the truth?


