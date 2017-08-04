Jessa, pinatayan ng ilaw sa concert

WALEY: Napagpatayan na ng ilaw at kur­yente si Jessa Zaragoza sa nakaraang show niya sa Cache Creek Resort and Casino noong weekend.

May mga kaibigang nagsabi na nagmadali na silang tapusin ang concert at hindi na niya nakanta ang kanyang signature song na Bakit Pa na super-hinintay ng audience.

Marami ang nadismayang fans sa nangyaring iyun kaya naglabas na lang ng paumanhin si Jessa, “To all of you who came to see my concert here at Cache Creek ­Resort and Casino, allow me to express my deep gratitude for your enthusiasm and all out support.

“Your overflowing congratulatory greetings truly made the show a success. The only regret I had was that I wasn’t allowed to sing my Hit song BAKIT PA due to the strict 90-minute rule they have.

“I was about to sing it when I was told that we needed to end the show right away otherwise they will cut my number.

“I feel bad as I’m sure you were also surprised why I didn’t sing it. Believe me, nothing would please me more than to sing my most memorable and phenomenal hit for all of you to sing with it.

“That’s why part of me is hurting because I wasn’t able to do just that.

“The good news is I still have 2 more shows in this tour, the LA leg at the Aratani theater on August 12 and the Moronggo casino leg on August 13.

“And for sure I will be able to sing the song there. I promise you that!

“Having said that, I would like to thank the Cache Creek management and staff for their professionalism and dedication in ensuring the high quality of our concert.

“Thanks especially to their lights and sound team as well as their ­security team.

“I truly enjoyed performing at this prestigious venue and Dingdong, Jayda and I look forward to being able to perform there again sometime soon. God bless you all and see you in our next show!”

Makikibalita tayo kung ano ang kalalabasan nitong susunod na concerts ni Jessa na star din ng Pepito Manaloto.

Teka, nandu’n pa ba siya?

***

HAVEY: Open na ang nominasyon para sa National Artist (o Pambansang Alagad Ng Sining) simula pa noong August 1 hanggang September 30 ng taong ito, ayon sa National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

Nominations are open in the following categories:

Dance

Music

Theater

Visual Arts

Literature

Film and Broadcast Arts

Design

Architecture and ­Allied Arts

Ang sabi ng NCCA deputy executive director Marichu Tellano, ‘yung nominees will be trimmed down through 3 levels of deliberations.

Ang Superstar Nora Aunor ay maaari pa ring ma-nominate and will be automatically included in the last phase of the deliberations.

Noong nakaraang ­administrasyon, kasama si Ate Guy sa final list na nasumite sa Malacañang pero inalis ni PNoy ang pangalan niya dahil sa isyung DROGA.

Ang National Artist Award ang highest award given to an individual who has contributed to the enrichment and deve­lopment of the country’s culture and the arts.

Sa mundo ng pelikula at showbiz, awardees sina Lino Brocka, Ishmael Bernal, Eddie Romero, Gerry de Leon, Lamberto Avellana at Fernando Poe, Jr.

Ang announcement ng mga bagong awardees will be on June 11, 2018.

Maliban kay Ate Guy, susuportahan ko ang anumang nominasyon para magawaran sina Ricky Lee at Ryan Cayabyab.

***

For your comments, opinions and contributions, you can DM me on IG and tweet me at @iamnoelferrer.