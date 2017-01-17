Jasmine, hinihintay na ng Kapuso

HAVEY: Noong isang taon pa may go signal si Jasmine Curtis-Smith sa TV5 na OK lang gumawa ng teleserye sa labas ng network basta ba ime-maintain niya ang kanyang digital show na Forever Sucks sa Digital 5.

Kahit na ang kanyang nakapanabayan bilang TV5 princess noon na sina Alex Gonzaga, Arci Muñoz and most recently Ritz Azul ay nagsilipat na sa ABS-CBN, nananatili si Jasmine na affiliated sa TV5.

Ang paniniwala niya, “At the end of the day, it’s where they find happiness and where they find work.

“I don’t want to be the one to judge. I’m happy with where I stand. I’m enjoying eve­rything here in TV5, I’ve got a very open mind in terms of diyan sa mga network.”

Sa Cinema One Originals (Baka Bukas) na sponsored ng ABS-CBN, nanalo si Jasmine bilang best actress para sa kanyang role bilang lesbian, at malaya siyang nakaikot noon sa shows ng ABS-CBN para mag-promote.

Sabi ng nakababatang kapatid ni Anne Curtis, “I don’t like to get involved with mga network war.

“I think it’s so silly to begin with.

“You only got yourself to compete with, ‘di ba?

“If you wanna be better, don’t compete with others, compete with yourself.

“I think that’s what we’ve been doing with TV5.

“That’s what we’ve been striving to achieve, be better than our ­previous self.

“Para mas lumayo pa ang marating ng mga ­network.”

What’s good is kahit meron siyang Forever Sucks, hinihintay siya ng Kapuso network with 2 possible projects in the works.

Nakakatuwa kung matuloy ito because ­Jasmine will definitely be a good addition to the Kapuso network’s roster of talents.

And what’s this we hear na originally, isang project with Aljur Abrenica sana ang unang project ni Jasmine pero sabi ng manager nito na si Betchay Vidanes ay, “Hindi pa kasi available si Jasmine kaya hintay muna.”

Malamang na hindi si Aljur ang magiging leading man ni Jasmine especially since ang girlfriend ni Aljur na si Kylie Padilla has also parted ways with Betchay’s management.

Abangan na lang natin kung sino ang makakasama ni Jasmine sa Kapuso network.

For sure, katulad din niya na nakakaarte para challenging at significant ang Kapuso project ni Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

***

WALEY: Maganda at waley preno ang balitaktakan namin kahapon nina MTRCB Chairman Toto Villareal, Direk Maning Borlaza at Gladys Reyes sa MTRCB Uncut ukol sa resulta ng MMFF.

Very soon, mapa-fina­lize na ang report para sa publiko at maaga pa lang, puwede nang paghandaan ang mga ilalahok na pelikula para hindi na ito minamadali at nasisiguro ang kalidad ng entries ngayong taon.

Offhand, ito ang mga napag-usapang achievements ng nakaraang ­festival:

#1 MMFF 2016 restored millions of Filipinos’ faith in local cinema, in local filmmakers.

#2 It generated extremely positive feedback and became the talk of the town. People from all walks of like began posting their own movie reviews. From the lineup emerged several favorites, not just 1 or 2.

#3 Sales-wise, the MMFF fared really well and exceeded expectations, especially considering the limited distribution (only Metro Manila showed all 8 entries based on an equitable sharing of screens) and shortened duration (from the usual 14 days to only 10).

#4 The total box ­office take was much more evenly spread among the entries than in previous years.

Last year, for instance, around 75% of the festival’s total gross went to the 2 topgrossing entries. This year the top 2 accounted for roughly 50%. The total earning was distributed among all the top entries.

#5 Nagpapalakpakan pagkatapos ng screenings ng marami sa entries, ‘di lang iilan — somewhat rare for the hard to please Pinoy audience!

As we said, maganda na ang nasimulan. Hindi ito perpekto, at marami pang dapat matutunan. Pero these refinements will only make MMFF 2017 even better.

This early, exciting at magandang indication ang pagiging open ng film masters tulad nina Mike de Leon at Chito Roño na isali ang kanilang bagong passion projects sa MMFF.

Sana rin, ituloy ni Erik Matti ang plano niyang gumawa ng magandang pelikulang pambata para sa darating na filmfest. Kahit si Coco Martin ay maganda ang sinabing gusto niyang makagawa ng magandang pelikula para sa darating na festival.

***

