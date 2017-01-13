Japan nangako ng 1 Trillion Yen sa Pinas

Umaabot sa isang tril­yong Japanese yen o katumbas ng P433.7B halaga ng ayuda at pamumuhunan ang ipinangako ng gobyerno ng Japan sa Pilipinas.

Puntirya nito na maalalayan ng Japan ang pag-overhaul ng Pilipinas sa mga kinakailangang imprastruktura gayundin ang pagpapalakas ng bilateral ties ng dalawang bansa.

Ang pledge ay ginawa ni Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sa joint press briefing kasama si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Malacañang kahapon.

“For the further deve­lopment of the Philippines, we will create business opportunities through ODA (official development assistance) and private sector investments which together will be of the order of one trillion yen over the next five years,” paghahayag ng Japanese leader.

Binanggit nito na isang joint committee sa economic cooperation at infrastructure ang ilulun­sad sa private at public sectors upang maitagu­yod ang nation building.

“We will also leverage Japanese technology and know-how to the fullest extent to positively cooperate for the improvement of infrastructure in Metro­ Manila and the whole of the Philippines. Japan will continue to provide positive support for the peace and development of Mindanao,” sabi ni Abe.

Sa panig naman ni Duterte, inatasan na, aniya,­ niya ang mga kinauukulang ahensya para trabahuhin ang pagsasakatuparan ng mga napagkasunduan sa Tokyo noong mag-state­ ­visit siya.