JAKE ZYRUS, MAGTA-TOPLESS

HAVEY: Nag-pictorial na si Jake Zyrus (dating Charice Pempengco) para sa kanyang solo concert after magpalit ng pangalan.

The change of identity concert entitled I AM JAKE ZYRUS will be held on October 6 at the Music Museum.

I Am Jake Zyrus | October 6 2017 | Music Museum | #IAmJakeZyrus A post shared by Jake Zyrus (@jakezyrusmusic) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

Sa photo shoot na sinupervise ng aming kaibi­gang direktor na si Calvin Neria na lubos at wagas ang suporta at tiwala kay JZ, buong pagmamalaki niyang sinabi, “In terms of showmanship ay bigay-todo pa rin at world class act ang kay JZ!”

Hinamon namin si Calvin na gawing mapangahas ang photo shoot ni Jake ngayong transman na siya.

Suggestion namin ay mag-topless photo shoot siya na nakatalikod mala-FrancisM na naka-peace sign.

Sabi ni Calvin, let’s save that for another concert with JZ and another female world class act.

In the meantime, sinabi sa amin ni Calvin na wala nang laman ang boobs ni JZ at tanging nipples na lang ang natira.

“Bilib ako sa pagka-committed niya sa kanyang bagong identity. Hindi madali ‘yun, ha?! It takes a lot of courage and selflessness to share it to the public,” sabi ni Direk Calvin.

***

WALEY: Pagkatapos ng unang round ng sagutan nina Kakai Bautista at Ahron Villena na nauwi sa pa­tutsadahan at reaksyon sa statement na, “Tanggap ko naman kung ano siya” na sinagot ng, “Bakit, naging tayo ba? Sa pagkakaalam ko, hindi naging tayo at hindi magiging tayo.”

Mukhang hindi mapigilan at gusto talagang mag-last word ni Ahron sa isyu.

Ang mahabang pahayag ni Ahron, “This will be the last time na magsasalita ako about sa issue na ito. May mga ilan taong pumuna sa post ko.

“Karamihan dito mga hindi ko personal na kilala. May mga ilang personal friends din naman who encouraged me to speak out kasi kilala nila kung sino ako.

“Mayroon din naman iba na nakisali na sa gulo,

“Sabi, I deserve to be outed because namahiya ako. Yes, the words I used in an earlier post related to this matter are quite strong. But those were not intentional.

“I am angry, and the words that came out are those of an angry person. I apologize if I became offensive but everything I said are true.

“I personally believe that I did the right thing in having my ‘voice heard’ because I refuse to let my reputation be abused by a person who finds it convenient to use me for the promotion of her upcoming show.

“Those where honest words of an angry guy meant to express one’s feeling but not to shame anybody. “

“Ngayon eto na naman ako. Defending not my sexuality like what she intentionally implied, because some of you have obviously formed your own opinion base on what you want to believe.

“Pero gusto ko lang ihinga ang inis ko sa pagkakadawit ng pangalan ko sa promotion niya.

“Nahimasmasan na ako ng konti. Inis ako pero hindi na galit. So if you expect me to say something bad just because she has attacked my reputation, I won’t.

“In fact, I simply would like to say that I’m sorry dahil hanggang ngayon pala may sama pa rin yata siya ng loob sa akin.

“Sama ng loob na akala ko wala na dahil ‘yun huli namin pagkikita ay nagbiruan pa kami at nagpahatid pa nga siya sa akin.

“At any rate, naniniwala ako that the malicious words she has stated simply stems out of sadness or bitterness of the fact that there was never an us.

“Sinasabi ko ito nang walang malisya o halong pangiinsulto. I’m simply stating a fact na alam kong malinaw sa akin, sa mga taong nakapali­gid sa amin, at akala ko sa kanya rin.

“If I was not clear enough then I’m sorry. We were friends and I thought it was a good friendship.

“Para sa akin, isa siyang kaibigan at mananatili siyang kaibi­gan especially when the time has come that she is able to let go of her other feelings but focus on the great friendship that we had.

“For now I will find it in my heart to forgive her, we all know that those words were only uttered because she continues to be hurt for something that never was and never will be.

“Again these words are not meant to hurt or insult. Simply stating a fact here, a fact that I’ve told her in private several times before as witnessed by our manager.

“Again this will be the last time I’ll say anything about the matter.

“Thank you for those who continue to believe and support me and for those who are angry or are attacking me I want to say that may God be our judge. Goodnight.”

Parang nakikita ko nang kumukulot ang bangs ng ating Gems Tanglaw Diva at nagsasabing, “KA-CHEAPAN!!!”

As for my rule in any issue, your best weapon really is not words but good work.

May Kakai and Ahron find good venues to show their worth as artists para hindi ang kanilang pagiging cheapanggang erring unrequited lovers na may gender doubts ang pag-usapan, ‘di ba?

May this be a good lesson in my LGBT-themed State Of The Nation-Monday feature!

Sana nga, in the end, LOVE WINS!

***

For your comments, opinions and contributions, you can DM me on IG and tweet me at @iamnoelferrer.