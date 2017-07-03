JAIL THREAT NI DU30 SA ML CRITICS PINALAGAN

“Duterte’s threats against Martial Law cri­tics only reaffirm what we have been saying that the Filipino people is the real target of Martial Law.”

Ito ang ipinahayag ni Anakbayan National Secretary General Einstein Recedes matapos magbanta si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ipaku­kulong niya ang mga kritiko ng Martial Law kung igigiit ng mga ito na bawiin niya ang naturang deklarasyon habang hindi pa maayos ang sitwasyon sa Mindanao.

Ayon kay Recedes, ibinabaon ni Duterte ang bansa sa military and police rule patunay ang pagpapatuloy ng war on drugs, all-out war laban sa mga rebeldeng komunista at maging sa appointment ng mga dating heneral sa gabinete.

“De facto Martial Law has been reigning with the war on drugs, the all-out war, and appointment of dozens of military men in the Duterte Cabinet. We oppose any move by Duterte to extend Martial Law nationwide which would mean intensified fascism and state violence,” pahayag ni Recedes.

Nauna namang sinabi ng Pangulo na tanging ang rekomendasyon ng militar ang kanyang pakikinggan pagdating sa isyu ng Martial Law.

“It’s not dependent on the whim of the Supreme Court. Should I believe them? When I see the situation is still chaotic and you ask me to lift it?

I will arrest you and put you behind bars,” pahayag ni Duterte nang mag-speech sa harap ng mga local officials ng Davao del Sur noong Sabado ng gabi.

“We can talk of anything else and make compromises maybe but not when the interest of my country is at stake,” pahayag pa ni Duterte.