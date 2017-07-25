Sa kanyang ikalawang­ State of the Nation Address (SONA), nangako­ si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na hindi niya titi­gilan ang giyera kontra sa droga kung saan kulungan o impiyerno lamang umano ang kahahantungan ng mga sangkot.

“No matter how long it takes, the fight against illegal drugs will continue because that is the root cause of so much evil and so much suffering,” pahayag ng Pangulo.

Kahit umano marami ang kumokontra kasama na ang mga international­ groups, walang plano si Duterte na isuko ang kanyang naumpisahang giyera sa halip ay lalo pa itong paiigtingin.

“The fight will be… unrelenting despite international and local pressures. The fight will not stop until those who deal in it understand that they have to cease, they have to stop because the alternatives are either jail or hell.”

Kaugnay nito, hiniling din ng Pangulo sa mga mambabatas na ipatupad ang death penalty sa mga karumal-dumal na krimen lalo na sa illegal drug trafficking.

“I ask congress to act on legislation to reimpose the death penalty on heinous crimes, especially ­illegal drug trafficking,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Kaugnay nito, puma­lag namang muli ang mga kritiko ni Pangulong Duterte.

“By declaring that the so-called war on drugs will not stop, Presidente Duterte has just declared that the war on the people will continue and intensify, instead of addressing the root causes of poverty, crisis and the so-called destruction of the youth,” pahayag ni Kabataan party-list Rep. Sarah Elago.

“The popularity and political capital of the Duterte administration gives it the capacity to implement essential reforms. However, this administration has focused on a single issue — the war against drugs, which has turned into a war against the poor,” ayon naman kay Liberal Party (LP) Rep. Arlene ‘Kaka’ Bag-ao ng Dinagat Island.

“It’s classic Duterte showtime! Rambling, shouting, warning, and bullying his ‘enemies’.

He knows what issues click, what emojis to use. To be populist than being right,” komento naman ni Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin.

Samantala, bukod sa war on drugs, tinalakay din ng Pangulo ang problema sa pagmimina, rebelyon sa Marawi, problema sa rebeldeng komunista kung saan pinanindigan nitong tigil na ang peace talks, isyu sa West Philippine Sea, pederalismo, korapsyon sa gobyerno, direktiba sa smoking ban, buwis na dapat bayaran ng Mighty cigarettes at iba pa.

Tumagal ng humigit-kumulang sa 120 minuto ang 2017 SONA ng Pa­ngulo at panghuli ay binigyang-diin nito na ipinauubaya nito sa mga mamamayang Pinoy ang paghusga sa paraan ng kanyang paglilingkod sa bayan.

“There are some of the things that we have done for the past 12 months. A more detailed narrative contain in my report to the people will release soon.

Whether or not my first year of administration is a year of gains or a year of setbacks is not for me to say but for the people to judge I defer to the people’s judgment,” pahayag ng Pangulo.

“Believe me it is easier to build from scratch than to dismantle the rotten and rebuild upon its rabbles. Nevertheless let us work together and lay a new found nation upon which a better Philippines can be reconstructed. Help me build a better tomorrow.

Let me end… let me end by wishing ­everyone in the language of the old may God keep us forever sheltered in the hollow of his hand,” pagtatapos ng Pangulo.