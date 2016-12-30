Iza, wagi ang ‘Beautiful’ cameo

HABANG hinihintay ang official results ng awards sa MMFF, maraming kaibigan (kasama sina Lilit Reyes, Alem Ang at Carlo Tabije) ang nagsama-sama para magbigay ng ALTERNATIVE awards.

Ito ang mga WALEY awards lang kaya ‘wag paka-seryosohin!

BEST SUE PRADO ROLE in years, Oro.

BEST KEAN CIPRIANO PERFORMANCE ever, Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2.

BEST & HOTTEST LOOKING BOY BAND, The Deacons of Seklus­yon tied with The ­Miners of Oro.

BEST ACTING THAT REQUIRES A DOLE PERMIT, The child-hea­ler of Seklusyon.

BEST BEST FRIEND PERFORMANCE of THE DECADE. Nobody but nobody but Barbs of Die Beautiful.

BEST WHOLESOME BABE PERFORMANCE BY AN FHM KIND OF BABE, Mercedes Cabral of Oro.

BEST ALMOST UNREQUITED LOVE PERFORMANCE, Joshua Garcia of Vince & Kath & James.

BEST TITA PERFORMANCE, Lou Veloso in Die Beautiful.

BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE THAT DIDN’T MATCH HER TALENT, Nora Aunor in Kabisera.

BEST REPLACEMENT ACTRESS PERFORMANCE, Irma Ad­lawan replacing Nora Aunor for Oro.

BEST FAMOUS CELEBRITY CAMEO PERFORMANCE, Iza Calzado in Die Beautiful.

BEST NON-ACTORS’ Ensemble Performance, Sunday Beauty Queen.

BEST ENGLISH SCREENPLAY, Saving Sally.

BEST SUPERS/ TEXT ONSCREEN, Sunday Beauty Queen.

BEST DAMSEL IN DISTRESS PERFORMANCE, Rhian Ramos of Saving Sally.

BEST NON-LI­VING THING PERFORMANCE, The house in Seklusyon and the spa of Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2.

BEST IN KILAY, Nanay ni Mercedes Cab­ral sa Oro.

GIL PORTES MEMORIAL AWARD, John Rendez in the Float Parade and in Kabisera.

BEST DECISION MADE BY A CHARACTER, Die Beautiful’s Mau Mau Zaldriaga cutting her beautiful gown! Pak!

BEST MOTHER ROLE AS A FEMME FATALE, Ina Raymundo in Vince & Kath & James.

BEST ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE BEHIND THE SCENES. The animators behind Saving Sally and the Selection Committee of MMFF 2016.

BEST VOICE-OVER LINES, Die Beautiful.

***

WEHHHHH: May malaking posibilidad na mapahaba ang sho­wing ng MMFF movies sa mga sinehan pagkatapos maglabas ng resolution at appeal ang EXECOM sa theater owners kahapon.

“Five days into the festival, the Executive Committee of the Metro Manila Film Festival is happy to report that MMFF 2016 is a hit with the Filipino moviegoing audience.

“Overwhelmingly po­sitive reviews from mo­viegoers, blasted through social media, have fueled the long queues at the cine­plexes and led to full-house screenings punctuated by heartfelt applause from the audience.

“The Filipino moviegoers have spoken, and their passion for cinema and for good stories told well has made all the difference.

“We therefore make this appeal to our partners, the theater owners, to celebrate this resoun­ding success with us by allowing the extension of the duration of the festival by four days, so that it completes a 14-day run that will end on January 7, 2017.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng nanood at manonood pa ng walong pelikulang kalahok sa MMFF 2016! Mabuhay ang pelikulang Pilipino!”

As we go to press, mukhang positibo ang aksyon ng theater owners. Now we have more time to watch the good entries of this year’s MMFF.

***

For your comments, opinions and contributions, you can DM me on IG and tweet me at @iamnoelferrer.