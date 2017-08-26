ITODO NA ANG PASABOG!

Hiling ni Senador Leila de Lima kay dating Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, itodo na nito ang pagbubunyag sa lahat ng smugglers kabilang ang mga government officials na sangkot sa talamak na katiwalian sa ahensiya.

Nais pa ni De Lima na tukuyin na rin ni Faeldon ang Davao Group kung saan sinasabing sangkot ang anak ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na si Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte.

“Faeldon must also expose all other personalities involved in smuggling or other Customs-related anomalies, including Senators, Congressmen, and other public officials, specifically those belonging to the so-called Davao Group that facilitated the 6.4B-peso shabu shipment,” ayon sa statement na ipinalabas ni De Lima.

Giit pa ni De Lima, hindi dapat na sumentro ang akusasyon ni Faeldon sa anak ni Senador Panfilo Lacson para patunayan ang kanyang kredibilidad.

“Faeldon has shown the way. If he does not really consider anybody a sacred cow, even a senator’s son, he should not stop there. He should go all the way to the top even if it implicates the presidential son. This should be the true test of his credibility.

Otherwise, his imputations about Senator Lacson’s knowledge of his son’s illegal activities will just appear to be a lame counter-attack that is as selective as it is spiteful,” ayon pa kay De Lima.

Aniya pa, ang pagkakasangkot ng anak ni Lacson sa smuggling at tangkang panunuhol ay napakaseryosong akusasyon na dapat masusing imbestigahan.

“The revelations of Faeldon must be thoroughly investigated in the same way that Senator Lacson’s allegations against Faeldon should be the subject of an exhaustive probe,” ayon kay De lima.

“I call on the Senate to direct Faeldon to spill the beans now that he has started to liberally accuse one of us. There should be no whitewash in this investigation. There should be no sacred cows. Let Panfilo Lacson Jr. and Paolo Duterte face the music at the Senate,” dagdag ni De lima.

Samantala, nangako naman si Lacson na reresbakan niya si Faeldon dahil hindi niya mapapalampas ang ginawa niyang pag-atake sa kanyang integridad.

“Any assault on my integrity irritates me, to say the least. And I won’t take it sitting down…,” ayon sa senador.

Giit pa ni Lacson, kahit kailanman ay hindi siya lumapit at hindi niya tinawagan si Faeldon o sinumang opisyal ng BOC para makialam sa anumang transaksiyon ng kanyang anak sa ahensiya.