Inter-agency itinatag laban sa illegal drugs

Para lalo pang mapa­lakas ang kampanya kontra ilegal na droga ay nag-isyu si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng isang executive order na nagtatatag ng Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

Ang Executive ­Order No. 15 na pinirmahan­ noong Marso 6 ng ­Pangulo ay naglalayong lumikha ng inter-agency body na pamumunuan ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Ang ICAD ay hahatiin sa apat na clusters-­enforcement, justice, advocacy, rehabilitation at reintegration katuwang ang mga sumusunod na ahensya; Dangerous Drugs Board, Department of the Interior­ and Local Government, Department of Justice, ­Department of Health, Department of Education, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Agriculture, Department of National Defense, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Philippine Information Agency, Public Attorney’s Office, Office of the Solicitor General, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration, Armed Forces of the Philippines at Anti-Money Laundering Council.

Sa pamamagitan ng ICAD ang national task force ay itatatag para pa­ngasiwaan ang anti-drug operations.