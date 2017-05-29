Impeachment vs Duterte ililibing na!

Tuloy na ang sere­monya sa paglilibing sa unang impeachment complaint laban kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa linggong ito o huling linggo ng sesyon ng dalawang Kapulungan ng Kongeso ngayong 17th Congress.

Ito ang napag-alaman kay House committee on justice chairman Reynaldo Umali kahapon dahil ire-report na sa plenaryo ng Kamara ang resulta ng pagbasura sa impeachment na inihain ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano laban kay Duterte.

“The public can expect the plenary to affirm the dismissed impeachment complaint against President Duterte this Wednesday,” pahayag ni Umali.

Magugunita na noong Mayo 15, 2017 ay ibinasura sa botong 42-0 ang impeachment complaint laban kay Duterte dahil wala umanong personal knowledge si Alejano sa mga bintang nito laban sa Pangulo tulad ng extrajudicial killings.

Bagama’t present sa pagdinig sa committee hearing sa impeachment complaint sina Alejano at Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman ay hindi nakaboto ang mga ito dahil hindi sila miyembro ng justice committee.

Naniniwala naman si House deputy speaker Raneo Abu na hindi makakakuha si Alejano ng 98 votes para mabaliktad ang resulta ng botohan sa committee level.

“It is expected that the overwhelming majority of our colleagues under the super majority will sustain the decision of the House committee on justice, giving protection to the President from facing a similar ouster complaint for a period of one-year,” ani Abu.

Base sa sistema, pagbobotohan ng lahat ng 293 miyembro ng Kongreso ang Justice committee ­report kung saan puwedeng mabago ang situwasyon kapag umabot sa 98 ang botong baliktarin ang resulta ng botohan sa committee level.

Gayunpaman, walang puwersa si Alejano dahil kung sakaling suportahan siya ng kanyang grupo sa Legitimate Opposition ay 7 lamang ang mga ito na kinabibilangan nina Lagman, Ifugao Rep. Teddy Brawner Baguilat, Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin, Capiz Rep. Emmanuel Billones, Caloocan City Rep. Edgar Erice at Northern Samar Rep. Raul Daza.