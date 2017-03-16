Impeach PDu30 walang dahilan

“There are no grounds for impeachment.”

Ito ang komento ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella patungkol sa warning ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV na maaaring ma-impeach o mapatalsik sa poder si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte dahil sa isyu ng Benham Rise.

“No treason, betrayal­ of public trust, bribery, graft and corruption, and high crime was committed,” dagdag ni Abella.

Sinabi pa ng Palace Spokesman na ang Presidente ay ‘fully committed’ sa constitutional duty nito na protektahan at idepensa ang interes ng bansa.

“…including those granted to us by UNCLOS and other similar treaties which Philippines is party to. The President is also committed to pursuing an independent fo­reign policy and friendly and mutually-beneficial ties with all countries with the national interest as the primary conside­ration,” ayon pa kay Abella.