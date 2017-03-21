IMPEACH LENI NASA KAMARA NA

Inunahan na nina Atty. Oliver Lozano at isang Melchor Chavez si House Speaker Pantaleon ‘Bebot’ Alvarez sa plano ng huli na sampahan ng impeachment complaint si Vice President Leni Robredo.

Kahapon ay dinala ng staff ni Lozano na si Sonny Junio Esteban ang anim pahinang impeachment complaint sa tanggapan ni Alvarez para ipaendorso bago ito maihain sa Office of the Secretary General ng Kamara.

“We respectfully request that you endorse the attached complaint for impeachment against Leni Robredo. She is the termite of the Government. Her unfaithfulness has extended to the betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the constitution,” ayon sa sulat nina Lozano at Chavez na may letter head na “Volunteers for Good Government” kay Alvarez.

Tinanggap naman ito ng tanggapan ni Alvarez kasama ang impeachment complaint subalit walang naipakitang mga annexes maliban sa mga annexes na naglalaman ng mga ebidensya.

Subalit sa inihandang reklamo tinukoy nina Lozano at Chavez ang mga report sa media ukol sa video message ni Robredo sa United Nation (UN) kung saan binanggit nito ang ‘palit-ulo’ scheme na ginawa ng mga pulis sa giyera kontra ilegal na droga.

“But Leni Robredo has committed acts of injustice prejudicial to the national and public welfare which constitutes culpable violation of the constitution,” ayon sa impeachment complaint nina Lozano at Chavez.

Tinawag din ng dalawa na isang fake news ang report ni Robredo sa UN na umaabot sa 7,000 ang napatay sa giyera kontra ilegal na droga simula noong Hulyo 2016 hanggang Pebrero 2017.

Itinuturing din nina Lozano at Chavez na betrayal of public trust ang ginawa ni Robredo na isa sa mga ground ng impeachment complaint.

Si Lozano ay nakilala na pangunahing nagsasampa ng impeachment complaint noong panahon ni dating Pangulong Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo habang si Chavez ay ilang beses nang tumakbo sa Senado subalit hindi nananalo.

Bilang reaksyon, sinabi ni LP Congressman Miro Quimbo ng Marikina na hindi dapat bigyan ng pansin ang impeachment complaint nina Lozano at Chavez dahil pagsasayang lang ito ng panahon.

“Ginagawa nilang dalawa singko ang impeachment. It’s a travesty to our political institutions if we are to allow these people to cheapen this process,” ani Quimbo na tinawag na scrap of paper ang ihinahandang impeachment complaint nina Lozano at Chavez.