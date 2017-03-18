Impeach Du30 ‘di aabot sa Senado

Naniniwala si Senate President Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III na hindi na aabot sa Senado ang inihaing impeachment complaint laban kay Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Kamara.

Sinabi ni Pimentel na ang hangarin lang naman sa paghahain ng impeachment complaint laban kay Pangulong Duterte ay lumikha ng ingay sa loob at labas ng bansa at hindi para kunin ang boto ng nakararaming kongresista upang maiakyat ito sa Senado at masimulan ang ­paglilitis laban sa Pangulo.

“They filed the complaint after the break so they achieved their objective to create news. So I don’t think they really care whether or not they succeed in their impeachment,” paliwanag ni Pimentel.

Ang impeachment complaint ay inihain nitong Huwebes ni Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano, kaalyado ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

Kasamahan naman ni Trillanes sa minority bloc ng Senado ang mga senador na kasapi ng Liberal Party (LP) maliban kay Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto na bahagi ng majority bloc.

Sinabi ni Pimentel na kung bahagi ng destabilization attempt ng oposisyon ang inihaing impeachment complaint sa Pangulo, hindi na magagamit ang Senado sa destabilisasyon dahil nahati na ang tunay na kasapi ng mayorya at minority bloc sa isi­nagawang reorganisasyon kamakailan.

“They can cause delays, or throw practical obstacles but there’s no problem with that as long as they’re within our rules. Anyway, this is about numbers, so we in the majority can deal with those kinds of things within the rules,” paninindigan ni Pimentel.

Nanawagan naman si Pimentel sa samba­yanang Pilipino na suporta­han si Pangulong Duterte at igalang ang resulta ng 2016 presidential elections na nagbigay ng anim na taong mandato sa Pangulo.

“He was given six years to lead our country. My call to them [opposition] is to accept the mandate gi­ven to him by the people. Let’s stop nitpicking, stop putting the President’s ­every single word under a microscope and hoping to find some signs of inconsistencies, misalignment, inappropriateness, in their attempts to change the results of the elections,” pa­kiusap pa ng Senate President.