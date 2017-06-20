Imelda tinabla sa hiling na palayain ang ‘Ilocos 6’

Tinabla ng House committee on good government and public accountability ang kahilingan ni Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos na palayain ang ‘Ilocos 6’ na nakulong sa Kamara matapos ma-contempt dahil sa hindi pagsasabi ng totoo hinggil sa maanumalyang pagbili ng multicabs ng kapitolyo ng Ilocos Norte.

Dumalo ang dating First Lady sa emergency meeting kung saan binasa ng chairman ng komite na si Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel ang sulat na naka-address sa kanya at sa pinuno ng Kamara na si House Speaker Pantaleon “Bebot” Alvarez.

“Gentlemen, I respectfully appeal for passion and symphaty of House of Representative through your leadership grounded for humanitarian purposes of temporary liberty of the six Ilocos Norte provincial employee being detained…” ayon sa sulat ni Marcos, ina ni Bongbong Marcos at Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos.

Sinabi ng lady solon na ang mga ikinulong na empleyado na matatanda na ay mayroong mga karamdaman tulad ng diabetes kaya kung maari ay agad silang pakawalan ng Kamara.

“Ma’am much that I would like to release the detainees, the opinion of the chair is that we cannot grant your request because they have been cited for contempt,” sagot ni Pimentel kay Marcos.

“We could grant your request if you could advice these detainees to answer the questions,” ayon pa kay Pimentel na hindi naman sinagot ni Marcos.

Pagkatapos nito, tumayo si Marcos at umalis habang ipinapasok naman sa committee room ang ‘Ilocos 6’ na kinabibilangan nina Ilocos Norte treasurer Josephine Calajate, accountant Edna Batulayan, budget officer Evangeline Tabulog, bids and awards committee head Pedro Agcaoili at sina Genedine Jambaro at n Encarnacion Gaor ng provincial treasurer’s office.

Nakulong ang mga opisyal ng kapitolyo noong Mayo 29, matapos silang i-contempt ng komite dahil hindi direktang sinasagot ang tanong ng mga mambabatas hinggil sa multi-milyong cash advances na ipinambili ng provincial government ng mga sasakyan tulad ng second hand bus at multicabs.